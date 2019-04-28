Cory Booker speech in Miami Gardens interrupted when van crashes into building

One hospitalized after minivan hits building during Cory Booker event Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a Miami Gardens building where Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker was reportedly holding a campaign event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a Miami Gardens building where Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker was reportedly holding a campaign event.

Presidential candidate Cory Booker was interrupted mid-speech Sunday when the driver of a Ford Windstar plowed her van into a structural beam immediately outside the Miami Gardens venue where he was speaking.

The crash, which by all indications was an accident, was preceded by screeching tires and shook the building as the van wedged itself between two parked cars. Event organizers, worried that the building may now be unsafe, urged everyone to leave as a woman in the van outside wailed and onlookers called 911.

But Booker — who has received death threats from at least two South Florida men over the last six months — remained calm and stuck around to talk to a group of about 30 who visited Mo Space ( 16190 NW 27th Ave in Miami Gardens) to see him speak.

After about 15 minutes, he started taking questions from the audience as paramedics and police worked to deal with the crash.

“I’m endorsing Oprah,” he quipped as he snapped a selfie with a supporter.

Booker’s Miami event was part of his Justice for All tour, which the U.S. Senator from New Jersey has visited parts of the country over the last two weeks. It was billed as a talk on voting rights in the wake of Florida voters passing a constitutional amendment this November granting former felons the right to once again vote.

“I was so inspired by leaders here in Florida who changed something that was put into place as a means of suppressing African Americans, specifically,” he said. “You literally had counties in this state where one out of every three African Americans couldn’t vote because criminal justice wasn’t equal.”

Before leaving for a fundraiser at a home on Rivo Alto Island off the Venetian Causeway, Booker said he’s “glad the people involved are safe and it’s an unfortunate accident that happened.”



