Cory Booker to raise money in Miami Beach Sunday evening

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., leaves the stage after speaking at a voting event organized by New Hampshire Young Democrats at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. AP Photo

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is bringing his presidential campaign to Miami Beach, where he’ll attend a Sunday evening fundraiser at a Venetian Islands home.

Booker, one of several U.S. senators seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is scheduled to visit the Rivo Alto Island home of Ed Nicoll and Helen Kent-Nicoll in the early evening. An invitation for the event shows that tickets range from $500 a person to $5,600.

Ed Nicoll is the co-founder of an investment management firm who, according to the campaign finance website Open Secrets, contributed $137,000 in 2013 to a Super PAC supporting Booker’s run for the U.S. Senate. He is also a trustee of the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami.

Booker’s campaign has advertised on social media that his “Justice for All Tour” is coming to Miami “soon,” but has not responded to questions about where he’ll be or when. They declined to make him available for an interview.

Following his Feb. 1 campaign announcement, Booker raised about $5 million during the first quarter of the year, with about $100,000 of that coming from Florida donors. Visits to the state — where the primary contest is scheduled for March 17 — are expected to pick up soon, with the first of the 2020 Democratic debates set for June 26 and 27 in Miami.