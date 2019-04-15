Kamala Harris beats Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders in 2020 money race in Florida

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

Sen. Kamala Harris raised at least $325,000 from donors in Florida for her 2020 presidential campaign in the first three months of the year, more than any other Democratic candidate.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker came in second in Florida, collecting more than $100,000 from Floridians in the first quarter, according to an analysis of newly filed fundraising reports.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg each brought in $90,000 from the state, while former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke collected more than $60,000. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren each raised more than $30,000 in Florida.

The Florida totals are likely higher for all the candidates, as campaigns are not required to publicly disclose donors who give less than $200. All told, 84 percent of Sanders’ money came from those small donors, compared to 64 percent for Buttigieg and 37 percent for Harris.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Nationwide, Sanders raised a total of $18.1 million in the first fundraising quarter of the election cycle, the most of any Democratic candidate. Harris entered the race in mid-January, compared to early February for Booker and mid-February for Sanders.

Florida’s Democratic presidential primary isn’t until March 17, 2020, but there will be 219 pledged delegates at stake, the third highest total of any state. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to campaign in Florida, which is also a perennial general election battleground, on Tuesday.

Many major Democratic donors are staying on the sidelines in the early stages of the 2020 race, waiting to see how the crowded field shakes out in the coming months before choosing a candidate. Some are backing multiple contenders at once while others are waiting for former Vice President Joe Biden to launch his campaign.