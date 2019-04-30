‘It’s time for action’: Rick Scott calls for U.S. military involvement in Venezuela

Venezuela’s Guaidó calls for uprising in video Interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019, in a video shot at a Caracas air base that showed him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo López. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019, in a video shot at a Caracas air base that showed him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo López.

Rick Scott isn’t waiting to see if Juan Guaidó can successfully get the Venezuelan military to switch sides and oust Nicolás Maduro.

The Florida senator called for the U.S. military to be positioned on the Venezuelan border on Tuesday, hours after Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez declared a “start of the end of the usurpation” with armed soldiers by their side.

Scott’s call for the U.S. military to “deliver aid to the people and defend freedom and democracy as well as U.S. national security interests in our hemisphere” was the strongest language used by a U.S. official on Tuesday morning. Other key figures like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Marco Rubio and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway urged the Venezuelan military to oust Maduro and expressed general support for Guaidó.

“I’ve already called on the Venezuelan military to stand for freedom and democracy in Venezuela and support Juan Guaidó,” Scott said. “The United States must also be ready to answer that call. Guaidó and the people of Venezuela have taken this critical step. We cannot abandon them. Inaction is not an option.”

Scott then called on the U.S. military to mobilize at the border to deliver aid and defend freedom and democracy in Venezuela, steps that could be seen as a declaration of war if Maduro maintains control of a portion of the armed forces.

“The U.S. military MUST be ready to supply humanitarian aid and defend freedom and democracy in Venezuela,” Scott said. “The Maduro regime is starving its own people while our enemies are using Venezuela as a foothold in the Western Hemisphere. President Trump should immediately position American military assets to be ready to deliver aid to the people and defend freedom and democracy as well as U.S. national security interests in our hemisphere. This is a fight against Cuba, Russia, China, Iran and Hezbollah who are all in Venezuela right now and want to inflict pain and torture on the people.”

The Pentagon did not immediately announce any response to Guaido’s move on Tuesday. Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said “we’re aware of the situation and ready to provide assistance if needed.”

Another defense official told McClatchy on the condition they not be named that the Pentagon had been expecting May Day protests but that Guaido’s announcement that he had the backing of Venezuela’s military took the building by surprise.

As of early Tuesday there had not been a request from U.S. Southern Command to position U.S. military assets nearby, such as the hospital ship USNS Comfort, the official said. The Norfolk, Va.,-based Comfort treated thousands of Venezuelan refugees during port visits to Honduras.Colombia and Ecuador in December.

But Scott wants the military there now.

“The time for talking is over. It’s time for action.”



