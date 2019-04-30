Venezuela
Venezuela’s Maduro says military remains loyal to him amid uprising
Facing a military uprising Tuesday, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro called on his supporters to take to the streets to stop what his regime is calling a U.S.-backed coup attempt.
In a tweet, Maduro said he had talked to two regional defense bodies, known as REDI and ZODI, and said those commanders had promised him their support.
“Nerves of Steel!” he wrote. “I’ve talked to the commanders of all the REDI and ZODI in the country and they have communicated their loyalty to the people, the Constitution, and to the Fatherland. I call for maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace. We will be Victorious!”
Venezuela has been seized by clashing, chaos and reports of gunfire as Interim President Juan Guaidó announced Tuesday that a faction of the military is supporting “Operation Liberty” — his push to topple Maduro.
