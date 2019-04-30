Venezuela’s Maduro says military remains loyal to him amid uprising

Miembros de la GNB leales al gobernante Nicolás Maduro corren para protegerse de bombas lacrimógenas lanzadas por los militares leales al presidente interino Juan Guaidó, en Caracas, el 30 de abril del 2019. AFP/Getty Images

Facing a military uprising Tuesday, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro called on his supporters to take to the streets to stop what his regime is calling a U.S.-backed coup attempt.

In a tweet, Maduro said he had talked to two regional defense bodies, known as REDI and ZODI, and said those commanders had promised him their support.

¡Nervios de Acero! He conversado con los Comandantes de todas las REDI y ZODI del País, quienes me han manifestado su total lealtad al Pueblo, a la Constitución y a la Patria. Llamo a la máxima movilización popular para asegurar la victoria de la Paz. ¡Venceremos! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 30, 2019

“Nerves of Steel!” he wrote. “I’ve talked to the commanders of all the REDI and ZODI in the country and they have communicated their loyalty to the people, the Constitution, and to the Fatherland. I call for maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace. We will be Victorious!”

Venezuela has been seized by clashing, chaos and reports of gunfire as Interim President Juan Guaidó announced Tuesday that a faction of the military is supporting “Operation Liberty” — his push to topple Maduro.