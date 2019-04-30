Venezuela’s Guaido claims military backing and calls for uprising and ousting of Maduro

What’s happening in Venezuela? Here’s a guide to understand the current crisis For years, the opposition had struggled to challenge Maduro. But now, Juan Guaidó, the National Assembly leader, appears to have woken up the population in just a couple of months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For years, the opposition had struggled to challenge Maduro. But now, Juan Guaidó, the National Assembly leader, appears to have woken up the population in just a couple of months.

Flanked by members of the military, Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó called for a general uprising on Tuesday, saying members of the armed forces had agreed to back the constitution and participate in what he’s calling “Operation Liberty.”

Speaking from an area he said was the Carlota Air Force Base, Guaidó, 37, called on the people to take to the streets against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“Our armed forces, brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men who follow the constitution have heard our call,” he said in the short video.

Leopoldo Lopez, a former presidential candidate who has been jailed since 2014, most recently under house arrest, is also seen in the video that seems to have been recorded in the predawn hours.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

Venezuela’s Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez sent out a tweet saying the armed forces “remained loyal and firm in their defense of the national constitution and the legitimate authorities.” And Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said a “small group of military traitors” were being confronted in the opposition strong-hold of Altamira.

Guaidó had been calling for a massive march on Wednesday, May 1, as part of his months’ long push to oust Maduro, but said the plan had been moved up.

“The time is now,” Guaidó says in the video.

In a tweet moments after, Guaidó said he was with the “the main military units of the Armed Forces beginning the final phase of Operation Liberty.”

Guaidó has been calling for a military uprising since January. And while more than 1,000 members of the security forces have fled the country – many into neighboring Colombia – there had been few signs of the mass defection that he’d been hoping for.

Guaidó had been calling for a massive march on Wednesday, May 1, as part of his months’ long push to oust Maduro, but said the plan had been moved up.





In a flurry of tweets early morning, Florida senator Marco Rubio urged Venezuelans to take the streets in support of Guaidó.

“After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you,” he said. “Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government.”

Rubio also urged the leadership of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice in Venezuela and the National Bolivarian Armed Forced to be with the Venezuelan people and not “with the Cubans,” a reference to the Cuban government’s support of the Maduro regime.

