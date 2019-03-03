Venezuela’s Guaido calls for more protests, and plans a risky return

Venezuela interim President Juan Guaidó is calling for national demonstrations Monday and Tuesday, and says he will be returning to the country in coming days as he attempts to push Nicolás Maduro out of office.
In a tweet Sunday, Guaidó called on followers to begin protesting Monday at 11 a.m. local time (10 a.m. EST).
Although he hasn’t announced exactly when or how he will get back, the demonstrations are likely to provide cover for a risky return.
The 35-year-old politician sneaked out of Venezuela on Feb. 22, defying a travel ban.
He’s also likely to face charges for organizing an attempt to drive cargo trucks into Venezuela that were carrying humanitarian aid. That convoy was stopped last weekend amid clashes that left hundreds injured.
Guaidó’s call for protests comes in the middle of carnival celebrations in Venezuela — potentially sapping turnout.
Maduro and the courts have allowed Guaidó to remain free even after he declared himself president on Jan. 23 — arguing the constitution required him, as president of congress, to do so amid questions about last year’s presidential elections. Many of Maduro’s other political rivals are either in jail or in exile.
More than 60 nations now recognize Guaidó as the legitimate president and have warned Maduro against detaining him.
In recent days, Colombia has said that Guaidó and his family are facing “credible threats” to their lives in Venezuela.
“Colombia rejects any acts of the Nicolás Maduro regime against the liberty, security or personal safety of the interim President of Venezuela or his family,” Colombia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “And we will hold [the regime] responsible for any violent action or threat against them.”
Guaidó has spent the last few days meeting the presidents of Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru, shoring up international support.
While Guaidó is popular in the country and has powerful allies abroad, including Washington, Maduro still controls government institutions and, critically, the military high command.
Maduro insists that last year’s election gives him the right to rule through 2025 and that Guaidó is a Washington puppet and part of broader coup plot.
