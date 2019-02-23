On the Venezuela border aid push devolves into bloodshed, chaos

The push to move tons of humanitarian relief into Venezuela on Saturday devolved into bloodshed, teargas and deepening sense of dread, as the Nicolás Maduro administration proved the lengths it would go to keep the aid out.

Although organizers said some food and medical supplies were moved from Brazil into southern Venezuela, high-profile efforts from Colombia failed amid stiff resistance.

On the international bridge that connects Colombia to the Venezuelan town of Ureña, a truck packed with aid crossed the border only to catch fire. Organizers blamed the authorities for the arson. At a second crossing, the Simon Bolivar bridge, efforts to move aid by truck and foot were received with a cloud of tear gas and plastic pellets that left more than 50 injured — at least two seriously — and kept the convoy from advancing.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

A protester help a colleague who got shot in the face on the Colombian side of the border as they get attacked by the Maduro’s military and members of los Colectivos, while attempting to move in several trucks loaded with aid donated for their country through the Simon Bolivar International bridge on the Colombian side as interim President Juan Guaido Guaido and his supporters were hoping to move humanitarian aid into Venezuela Saturday against the wishes of leader Nicolas Maduro on February 23, 2019. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

As the day went on, the crowds in Colombia grew more belligerent hauling rocks and Molotov cocktails to the frontline to battle pro-government gangs, called “Colecitvos” and the military.

“It’s rocks versus guns,” one woman said, as she poured vinegar on a T-shirt to ward off the effects of teargas. “This isn’t a fair fight.”

As smoke from the burned out aid truck rose over the horizon, those who thought there might be a peaceful way to deliver aid began losing hope.





Judy Threos, a 21-year-old mother, had arrived at the border with a bunch of white roses she had planned to offer to Venezuela’s National Guard as a sign of peace. In the end, the ensuing clashes kept her from getting close enough to even see a member of the Venezuelan military.

“I’m here because I want a better life for my children,” said Threos, who lives in Tachira, just across the border. “There’s no food, medicine, work, vaccines or anything over there.”

The aid initiative had been in the works for weeks but it was always unclear how it would be delivered without the consent of Venezuela’s military. Interim President Juan Guaidó — who mounted a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority on Jan. 23 by declaring himself president — has made humanitarian aid a core part of his administration. And the United States, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, France, Puerto Rico and others have donated millions of dollars to position food and medical supplies at the borders of Brazil, Colombia and Curacao.

Protesters react on the Colombian side of the border as they get attacked by the Maduro’s military and members of los Colectivos, while attempting to move in several trucks loaded with aid donated for their country through the Simon Bolivar International bridge on the Colombian side as interim President Juan Guaido Guaido and his supporters were hoping to move humanitarian aid into Venezuela Saturday against the wishes of leader Nicolas Maduro on February 23, 2019. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

By all accounts, Venezuela desperately needs the aid, as food and medicine shortages have become commonplace amid a tanking economy and hyperinflation.

But Maduro has argued the help is not needed and unwelcome — and that it is part of a larger Washington plot to topple him. In the days leading up to Saturday he’d sent troops to the border and closed off key bridges.

One of the most dramatic steps he took was to block off the Tienditas international bridge with containers and a tanker truck — welding them to the structure.

Although Guaidó’s supporters hoped to move cargo over that bridge, that effort appeared to have been canceled — at least for now.

Guaidó kicked off Saturday flanked by the presidents of Colombia, Chile and Paraguay, along with the secretary general of the Organization of American States. As he inspected the 10 trucks that would be carrying relief across the border, he asked the military, once again to be “on the right side of history.”

Although more than 20 military and police officials defected — running across the border in several spots — the mass military support that some hoped for never appeared.

By Saturday afternoon, Guaidó said the international community had “been able to see with their own eyes” how Maduro had violated international law. “The Geneva protocols clearly state that destroying humanitarian aid is a crime against humanity,” he said.

Ismael García, an opposition congressman in exile who has been helping coordinate efforts in Colombia, said Saturday’s events have irredeemably damaged Maduro’s reputation.

“I think today made it clear for the entire world that there’s a criminal gang in power that has no scruples at all,” he said.

Anti-government demonstrations were also held in Caracas and other major cities.

Maduro spent the day at public events and defying those who are asking him to step aside and make way for new elections.

Maduro called Guaidó a Washington puppet and “dummy” who can’t think for himself.

“It’s time for our people to tell Donald Trump, ‘Donald Trump, Yankee, go home, Donald Trump,” Maduro said, according to the Associated Press.

He also broke off diplomatic relations with Colombia, giving embassy staff 24 hours to leave the country. But as Colombia doesn’t recognize Maduro as the legitimate president, it’s largely a symbolic move.

What’s clear is that Maduro is likely to face increased international pressure. On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Bogotá, Colombia for a meeting of the Lima Group – a bloc of 14 mostly Latin American countries, where he’s expected to ask Maduro to step down.

Guaidó has broad popular support and the backing of more than 50 nations, but Maduro still seems to have the critical backing of the military.

Valentín Guerrero, a 21-year-old university student, slept outdoors overnight, along with hundreds of others, to help push in the aid on Saturday.

He said many of his colleagues were losing their fear of taking on the military directly.

“If we keep that fear inside of us, the fear to fight our own army that has sworn to protect us, we will never be free,” he said.