Amid flaring tensions at the Venezuela border, three soldiers desert their post

Amid flaring tensions on the border, three members of Venezuela’s National Guard have deserted their posts and solicited help from Colombia.

Colombian migration authorities said they received the request early Saturday at the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting the two countries.

There was no immediate word on the guardsmen’s rank. But a video provided by Colombian authorities show the men wading through a crowd with their assault rifles and pistols held above their heads in a sign of surrender.

The young soldiers were then ordered to lay face down on the ground as migration officials urge onlookers to keep a safe distance.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through.

Tensions began flaring at dawn at the blocked entrance of the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the Venezuelan border town of Urena where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.

Hundreds of Venezuelans camped out overnight near the bridge.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring humanitarian aid across into Venezuela from Colombia over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan officials have ordered the border with Colombia closed after already shutting down crossings from Brazil and the island of Curacao, other points of entry for the aid.

But the residents in Urena have defied government orders and began removing yellow metal barricades and barbed wire.