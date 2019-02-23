Venezuela

Amid flaring tensions at the Venezuela border, three soldiers desert their post

The Associated Press

February 23, 2019 08:21 AM

Crowds gathered for the Venezuela Aid Live Concert, where more than 30 artists will be performing to benefit the Venezuelan people. Organizers said the event, taking place on the Colombian side of the border bridge Tienditas in the town of Ccuta, would attract an estimated 150,000 to 300,000 people. The concert comes as Nicolas Maduro refused to accept any kind of aid from different countries including USA. on Friday February 21, 2019. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

Amid flaring tensions on the border, three members of Venezuela’s National Guard have deserted their posts and solicited help from Colombia.

Colombian migration authorities said they received the request early Saturday at the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting the two countries.

There was no immediate word on the guardsmen’s rank. But a video provided by Colombian authorities show the men wading through a crowd with their assault rifles and pistols held above their heads in a sign of surrender.

The young soldiers were then ordered to lay face down on the ground as migration officials urge onlookers to keep a safe distance.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through.

Tensions began flaring at dawn at the blocked entrance of the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the Venezuelan border town of Urena where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.

Hundreds of Venezuelans camped out overnight near the bridge.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring humanitarian aid across into Venezuela from Colombia over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan officials have ordered the border with Colombia closed after already shutting down crossings from Brazil and the island of Curacao, other points of entry for the aid.

But the residents in Urena have defied government orders and began removing yellow metal barricades and barbed wire.

