Rubio releases video lambasting Venezuela’s Maduro regime as UN members debate crisis

While the United Nations Security Council debates the world's response to Venezuela's leadership crisis, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hit Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro hard in a video statement, calling him a dictator.
While the United Nations Security Council took on the political crisis in Venezuela on Saturday morning, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio released a video highlighting his stance on the deteriorating situation is in Venezuela.

The video — which includes statements he himself has made to the media and before the U.S. Congress — seemed aimed at maintaining international pressure against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

In recent months, Rubio has played a key role in pushing the Trump administration to take a tough stance on Venezuela. That pressure came to a climax on Wednesday when the U.S. government formally recognized Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela and labeled Maduro as “illegitimate.”

