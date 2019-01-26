U.S. calls out Cuba for ‘meddling’ in Venezuela, urges UN member nations to choose sides

Presenting the Trump administration’s case on Venezuela before the United Nations Security Council, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo minced no words calling out Cuba as the foreign power meddling in Venezuela and propping up what Pompeo called the “illegitimate mafia state” of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.
“End this nightmare. No excuses,” Pompeo said Friday during a special meeting of the UN Security Council. He called on the UN’s member nations to choose sides in the political showdown that has pit backers of Maduro against supporters of the internationally-recognized interim President Juan Guaidó.
“No regime has done more to sustain this nightmare than the regime in Havana,” Pompeo said, accusing the Cuban government of sustaining Maduro’s rule, training the Venezuelan strongman’s enforcers, and providing his personal security.
“Cuba has directly made matters worse,” he said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Noting the protracted humanitarian crisis that has forced more than three million Venezuelans to flee the country and relegated those who remain to starvation — without basic utilities and services and no hope for economic prosperity — Pompeo posed an ultimatum for the UN’s member nations.
“Either you stand with the forces of freedom,” he said, “or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem.”
Pompeo’s presentation was nearly derailed when a procedural vote won just enough support to allow the meeting to proceed.
The U.S., which called the meeting, received the minimum nine “yes” votes to hold Saturday’s meeting on the situation in Venezuela, with four countries voting “no” and two abstaining.
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia opposed the meeting, saying Venezuela does not represent a threat to international peace and security. Instead, he said, the country is facing a U.S. effort “to attempt a coup d’etat in the country.”
Pompeo was the first to speak. He cited China, Russia, Syria and Iran as four nations that stand with Maduro, and accused them of propping up Maduro’s regime in the hope of recouping millions in failed investments that Pompeo said had gone to line the pockets of Venezuela’s Socialist leader and his supporters.
“It’s not a surprise,” Pompeo said, “that those who refuse to allow democracy in their own countries support Maduro.”
Immediately after Pompeo’s speech, the United Kingdom’s representative tore into Maduro’s regime, too.
“Children are starving ... essential items are absent from bare shelves of bankrupt stores, and millions have fled to neighboring countries,” he said, urging the UN’s member nations to support Guaidó and reject Maduro.
The UK’s representative called the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela “entirely the creation of one man and his cronies.
“The ranting socialism of Nicolás Maduro has destroyed an entire country,” he said, “and despite his self-congratulatory moral posturing his enduring legacy will be not to have just made the poor poorer but destitute.”
Words of support for Maduro’s regime came first from representatives of South Africa and Equatorial Guinea, who urged “due process” and called on nations to consider what would follow if Maduro were removed.
The representative of France said that if a new presidential election is not announced within the next eight days, the European nation will recognize Guiadó as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela.
“Nicolás Maduro must understand that this is his last opportunity and he must take it,” the French envoy said.
Germany has joined France and Spain in saying it will recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela if President Nicolás Maduro’s government doesn’t hold new presidential elections.
Prospects for united action are slim. Among the five permanent members with veto power, France and Britain have condemned Maduro but not followed U.S. actions, China has called for calm and remained neutral, and Russia has denounced the administration.
On Friday, Pompeo announced that Elliott Abrams, a veteran of past administrations and the State Department, would lead the administration’s efforts on Venezuela.
Pompeo said the U.S. called the UN Security Council meeting to urge other nations to support Venezuela’s democratic transition.
“These are just the first steps on Venezuela’s road to liberty,” Pompeo said Friday, adding that Abrams would have responsibility for “all things related to our efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela.”
Addressing the media on Friday, Abrams called the crisis in Venezuela “deep and difficult and dangerous”.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments