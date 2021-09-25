More than 1,000 Haitian migrants intercepted at sea this fiscal year, Coast Guard says

The number of Haitian migrants stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard zoomed past 1,000 for this fiscal year after two interceptions of 260 migrants returned to Haiti Friday, the agency announced.

For the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2020 and will end Thursday, the Coast Guard says, crews have intercepted 1,119 Haitian migrants. That exceeds each of the previous four fiscal years, the high of which was 932 during the 2018-19 fiscal year. The 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years combined: 1,350.

Wednesday afternoon, a 55-foot sail freighter carrying 183 people got about 36 miles off Cap Du Mole, Haiti when the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute halted the boat’s progress. The previous Saturday, Sept. 18, about 20 miles south of Cuba, a 35-foot freighter with 77 people were stopped by the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence.

The Coast Guard, which says it gives all migrants food, water and basic medical attention, said none of the migrants had “injuries or significant medical concerns.”

