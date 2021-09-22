Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

Migrants from Haiti, Colombia and China stopped off Hallandale Beach, Coast Guard says

The boat of migrants and their suspected smuggler after, the Coast Guard says, they were stopped off Hallandale Beach.
The boat of migrants and their suspected smuggler after, the Coast Guard says, they were stopped off Hallandale Beach. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

A group of 30 migrants and a smuggling suspect had their trip to the United States stopped off the coast of Hallandale Beach Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A crew from Station Fort Lauderdale, acting on a sighting by Customs and Border Protection flight crew, intercepted the boat around 10 p.m. They brought aboard 25 people from Haiti, three from Colombia, one from Peru, one from China and the suspect from the Bahamas.

All were turned over to Bahamian law enforcement Wednesday, except the suspect, with whom Homeland Security Investigations wanted to discuss human smuggling.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, 588 Haitian migrants have been intercepted by Coast Guard crews. That’s more than the 418 of the previous fiscal year, but well below the counts of 932 and 609 for 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
