FBI, DHS agents headed to Haiti as U.S. citizens are accused in assassination plot

FBI and Department of Homeland Security agents are headed to Haiti to help in the investigation of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, the White House said Friday, hours after two Americans were accused in the plot.

White House officials did not provide details on the number of agents that would be involved, but said they were heading to Port-au-Prince at the request of the Haitian National Police, which is leading the investigation.

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are still piecing together their initial assessment of what happened at a suburban home outside Haiti’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday, when gunmen stormed Moïse’s residence, fatally shooting him and wounding his wife.

The situation is complicated by the accusation that two U.S. citizens, both from South Florida, were involved.

“In response to the Haitian government’s request for security and investigative assistance, we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port-au-Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing.

“Making sure we are providing resources, in terms of woman and manpower, but also financial resources, is part of what our objective is as well,” Psaki said.

Haitian authorities have identified two Haitian-Americans — James J. Solages, 35, and Vincent Joseph, 55 — among the suspects in their investigation, as well as four Colombian nationals.

Officials would not say whether the U.S. Embassy in Haiti has been in touch with the two Americans.

“The investigation is not going to impact the assistance we’re providing to the people of Haiti,” Psaki said. “This action was in response to a specific request.”