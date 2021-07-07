Biden calls assassination of Haiti president a ‘heinous act,’ offers U.S. assistance

President Joe Biden condemned the “heinous” killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday and offered U.S. assistance in the aftermath, hours after the assassination shocked the Caribbean nation.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti,” Biden said in a statement. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery.”

“The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” he said.

Biden told reporters that, “We need a lot more information” and it was “very worrisome about the state of Haiti.”

State Department and White House officials said they were still gathering facts about what happened and that the U.S. Embassy in Haiti was bracing for a protracted period of instability in the wake of the killing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC that Biden officials “stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

“Of course, our embassy and State Department will be in close touch but it’s a tragedy. We stand with them and it’s important that people of Haiti know that,” she said.

Moïse was killed in his Port-au-Prince residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. His wife was shot in the arm and is being treated for the wound.

The assailants claimed to be agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to videos taken by people in the area of the president’s home.

DEA officials have not yet commented on the videos.

White House correspondent Bryan Lowry contributed reporting.