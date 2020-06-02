Canada has flattened curve, but COVID shows no sign of ‘slowing down in Americas’

With more than 7.7 million cases and 311,000 deaths, the coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down in the Americas region, the head of the Pan American Health Organization.

Dr. Carissa Etienne said the virus’ rapid acceleration in some countries in South and North America continues to cause concern as well as the virus’ spread to the countries of the Guianese shield, which includes French Guiana, Suriname and Guyana.

The news, however, is not all bad. Canada has been able to flatten its epidemic curve, Etienne said, and “further south, several Caribbean countries have implemented effective travel restrictions and managed to control clusters of outbreaks, and as a result, have now resumed non-essential travel.”

Still, the virus’ acceleration in the region is worrisome and Etienne stressed the need for governments to “rely on accurate and timely data about the spread of COVID-19 to guide their actions.”

“Analyzing this data in real time will help leaders determine whether it’s safe to consider reopening, or if it’s more important than ever to boost hospital capacity and implement the public health measures we know save lives,” she said.

COVID-19 has undoubtedly introduced a new health threat to the region. But it has also exposed the weakness of health systems and “shone a revealing light on the prevalence of diseases and conditions that have plagued our region for decades,” Etienne said.

Through a partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, PAHO, she said, has been able to get a more accurate picture of the prevalence of health conditions in the region that have put three out of 10 people — or nearly 325 million individuals— at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying health condition.

Among the people with co-morbidities in the Americas, 43 million are at high risk, which means they would require hospitalization due to their underlying health conditions, the analysis of the data shows. And within this group, men are twice as likely as women to be at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The co-morbidities include chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney disease and hypertension, as well as infectious diseases, such as HIV and tuberculosis. All place people at increased risk for more severe COVID-19 disease, and unfortunately, many are widespread in the Americas, which leaves the region more vulnerable to severe illness, Etienne said.

“The impact of co-morbidities on the spread of the virus should be a clarion call to every country in the Americas: use data to tailor your response and make health your top priority,” she added.

To assist regional health ministers to better understand who is at risk in their countries and how to better tailor their response to COVID-19, PAHO plans to roll out a new tool so countries can gain a better understanding of the prevalence of co-morbidities in their countries and the region.

“First, knowing who is at risk will help countries develop strategies to protect people with co-morbidities,” Etienne said. “Second, with the surge in COVID-19 patients, many health systems lack the staff, space and supplies to adequately offer routine care. Such disruptions have delayed treatments for cancer patients and dialysis for those with chronic kidney disease.

“People with diabetes are running out of insulin, and HIV patients have to worry about continuing their treatment,” she said. “With the new tool, countries can tailor their response to protect vulnerable groups from risk and implement innovative programs to help people safely and more consistently manage their conditions.”

Here is a snapshot of some of the steps that Latin America and Caribbean countries continue to take to fight the pandemic as of Aug. 12:

Anguilla: There are currently no active cases, and all three recorded cases have recovered. All returning residents must undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 upon arrival and 14 days quarantine at a government-approved location.

Anguilla’s ports remain closed until Oct. 31 with certain exceptions. Testing equipment has arrived on the island along with a Cuban medical brigade.

As a result of the surging cases in the region, particularly Florida, the island’s Executive Council decided to suspend repatriations from countries and territories with active cases of more than 0.2 percent of the population until at least July 25. So far nearly 200 nationals have been repatriated.

As of June 1, all prohibitions on meetings of more than 25 persons at public and private gatherings, groups or activities were lifted. The Public Health (Temporary Restrictions on Public Gatherings) Regulations, 2020 expired on May 31 and was not extended. The island has gone more than two months since its last confirmed COVID-19 case. Regulations prohibiting the use of any boat in Anguilla’s waters unless specifically exempted remain in force until 30 July.

On June 27, a five-member Cuban Medical Brigade arrived to assist the Health Authority of Anguilla over the next six months as the health team continues to work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and provide assistance in other areas as necessary.

On May 30, the government extended the closure of all ports until June 30.

As of April 22, certain restrictions were relaxed by the government after extending its March 27 measures until May 12. Among the relaxed restrictions: government offices resumed day-to-day functioning; childcare facilities reopened and some non-essential business were allowed to resume. The island has announced a phased return to fishing beginning April 30th under certain conditions.

The British overseas territory became the final nation in the Americas on March 26 to confirm the coronavirus. The next day the government implemented a two-week restriction on the movement of people and public gatherings that was extended until April 21. Restrictions remain but with the aforementioned relaxed measures.

All seaports and airports, which were closed on March 20 for 14 days, remain closed. The Ministry of Health & Social Development has also launched a new platform, www.beatcovid19.ai, to keep everyone updated on its response. A day prior to Anguilla’s March 26 COVID-19 confirmation of two positive cases, the British Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis separately confirmed positive cases of the virus. Previously, the government required all persons arriving in Anguilla who had traveled outside of the Caribbean region to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival. All nonessential travel for public officials was suspended. The government also had banned direct flights from Europe, including the United Kingdom; cruise ships with passengers who recently had visited Europe; and a 45-day ban on public and private large gatherings that are likely to involve visitors from overseas.

Antigua and Barbuda: As of Aug. 12, there were 92 confirmed infections and three deaths. The V.C. Bird International Airport opened to commercial flights on June 1, and the twin island has seen a surge in cases as a result. Antigua also was forced to change its COVID-19 testing requirement for visitors after 39 of them tested positive and health officials informed infected tourists they needed to be placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine. Some visitors threatened to sue and immediately booked return flights back to the United States.

All arriving passengers by air, including those transiting, must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) taken within seven days of their flight. The government previously said 48 hours but has since amended it. Passengers must complete a health declaration form and will be subjected to screening and temperature checks by Port Health Authorities upon arrival in Antigua and Barbuda. Visitors may be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 on arrival or at the hotel or place of lodging as determined by the health authorities. Passengers arriving by sea are subject to quarantine according to guidelines issued by Port Health.

A mandatory 24-hour curfew that went into effect April 23 until 12:01 a.m. May 15, has ended. A daily curfew window from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. has been authorized by the State of Emergency. Curfew hours have been amended to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beaches reopened on weekends on May 16 and visits are allowed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; tennis and swimming commenced on May 18.

During curfew private vehicles are limited to two per person, and the government has launched an economic recovery commission. On April 19, Antigua announced the cancellation of this year’s Carnival 2020, July 23 to Aug. 4. The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 13.

A mandatory seven-day, 24-hour curfew first went into effect on April 2 until April 9 and was extended at 6 a.m. April 16 until April 22. On March 30, the government reduced the number of people allowed at funerals from 25 to 10. On March 28, the government banned all yachts, declared a state of emergency until April 11 and imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for two weeks. The government previously announced a 30-day ban on all parties, festivals and similar social gatherings. Foreign nationals who have traveled to and from China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Korea and Singapore the past 28 days are not being allowed in. Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda as well as resident diplomats will be allowed entry.

Argentina: Cases and deaths continue to climb. As of Aug. 12, there were 260,911 confirmed cases and 5,088 deaths.

The government has announced the extension of the quarantine and social distancing measures until at least August 16 for the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, the province of Jujuy, and the San Fernando department of Chaco province.

With the quarantine, limited exemptions apply to obtain food, medical attention, and for ticketed passengers going to an international airport to return to their country. Masks or other face coverings are mandatory in public spaces, including public transportation and passenger vehicles.

Only sporadic and specially approved international flight options currently exist in Argentina. In June, health Secretary Carla Vizzotti noted that in one week the number of people hospitalized in intensive care with a diagnosis of COVID-19 nationwide had increased by 29 percent and called for a redoubling of efforts on social distancing and other measures.

The government previously extended the national quarantine that began on March 20 through June 28, with greater restrictions in the greater Buenos Aires area. The previous deadline was June 7. On March 15, the country closed its borders to all non-resident foreigners.

The government has announced the suspension of all ticket sales for commercial flights scheduled to depart before September 1. Argentina has previously extended the national quarantine through May 24 but some businesses in Buenos Aires and other parts of the country were allowed to reopen on May 12. Cafes and restaurants in the capital also started taking orders for delivery.

As the country slowly reopens, residents are still ordered to stay home and children are only allowed to be out during the weekends. Limited quarantine exemptions include movement to obtain food and medical care and travel to the international airport.

Aruba: Cases have been increasing sharply in the Dutch territory that has seen total positive COVID-19 cases go from 121 on July 29 to 798 confirmed cases as of Aug. 13. There are still only three deaths.

The country began seeing an increase in the number of active positive COVID-19 cases following additional testing after a significant uptick in local transmission. On Aug. 5, the government announced that the number of active positive COVID-19 cases were 56, with only four of them being visitors. The majority were local transmission and the majority were under 39 years of age.

That same day, during a press conference, the Aruba government announced that all bars, rumshops and nightclubs are to close as 8:30pm until further notice. Private parties are also prohibited. Furthermore it will be mandatory to wear face masks on public transport and visits to all local establishments. Visits to retirement homes are also banned until further notice. The government of Curacao also announced that as of Thursday, Aug. 6th, Curacao’s borders with Aruba will be closed due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Aruba.

Aruba began seeing a spike in cases on Aug. 3. Previously it announced that the island’s Carnival 2021, scheduled for January/February 2021, has been canceled.

The country officially reopened its borders on Monday, June 15 and began welcoming inbound travel for visitors from Bonaire and Curaçao. It also started welcoming visitors from Canada, Europe and the Caribbean, with the exception of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on July 1. Travelers from the U.S. will be allowed as of July 10.

However, visitors from Florida and other states with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases will only be allowed entry if they provide proof of a negative test result prior to traveling to Aruba and will not have the option of taking a test in Aruba. (Jamaica recently mandated the same after changing its policy). The proof for Aruba will need to be submitted via the ED Card website. Read additional information on the official notification of this new condition for entry sent by the Civil Aviation Department of Aruba to all aircraft operators.

Travelers from states without a high incidence of COVID-19 must submit a self health declaration form 72 hours prior to travel. Travelers are encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test before traveling and to upload the test results to the new digital platform. Alternatively visitors (except children under 12) will need to pre-pay for a mandatory test upon arrival in Aruba and will be quarantined for at least 24-hours while awaiting test results. Anyone testing positive will be quarantine for 14 days along with their traveling companion. Visitors also must have COVID-19 medical insurance coverage

Bars and nightclubs along with conference and meeting facilities were reopened June 10. Controlled visits to nursing/retirement homes were also allowed along with no-contact indoor sports. Casinos remain closed.

Lottery sales outlets, restaurants with inside seating, bakeries, coffee shops, spas, massage salons and saunas resumed operations on June 1.

Previously, an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was put into effect on May 21. Maritime traffic was allowed for registered fishermen during the curfew.

As of May 25th, restaurants with outside seating, gyms, beauty salons and barbershops reopened; all must comply with specific protocols defined by the Aruba government and Department of Health. Government departments were fully operational with all personnel as of May 25th.

On April 28, the curfew time changed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and all businesses were required to close by 9 p.m. On May 4 the shelter in place measures were eased with some businesses and government departments allowed to reopen with no more than 15 allowed inside at any one time. Previously there was a complete lockdown for all incoming passengers from March 17 to March 31, with restrictions on inbound travel for non-residents extended. There were no restrictions for outbound passengers.

On March 28, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew first went into effect. Under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, people were only allowed to leave their homes for essential business. The government threatened that anyone caught in violation would be detained until the following morning, fined and then released. At least 180 people were arrested for violating the curfew.

The government extended the nightly curfew and mandatory shelter in place directive from April 19 to April 28. They also put in place a ban on gatherings of four people or more, except for families under the same roof. Hospital visits by the general public were also banned until further notice. Aruba confirmed its first two positive cases on March 13.

Bahamas: The island-nation is in a second wave of coronavirus cases and is seeing record-breaking increases that has forced a two-week lockdown of the entire country after the prime minister had previously announced a lockdown of Grand Bahama and curfew for New Providence.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his deputy prime minister recently announced that they are in self-quarantine after someone tested positive in the building they work out of.

As of Aug. 14, there were 1,119 confirmed cases and 15 deaths with the majority of them in Grand Bahama. After announcing a travel ban for U.S. tourists the country reversed the decision and announced that visitors will be allowed but must quarantine for 14 days at their own expense at a government facility and take COVID-19 test in-country. The pre-testing provision was suspended.

The Bahamas has struggled with how to reopen the country and keep borders down. After COVID-19 cases spiked in the U.S., the country reversed itself and began demanding a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test, not older than 10 days, from all incoming visitors after opening its airports and seaports to international travelers on July 1. The testing requirement was amended from seven to 10 days It has since been eliminated.

Restrictions on beaches and parks for the islands of Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Spanish Wells, Exuma and San Salvador were lifted on June 8. After opening beaches in New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini, Minnis, citing the surge in the United States, announced he would not open beaches for the Bahamas Independence holiday. Beaches were closed again as of Monday, July 20.

On June 30th a new emergency orders, signed by Gov. Cornelius Smith went into effect. It calls for mandatory masks in public, sanitation and social distancing.

On June 12, restaurants with outdoor seating were allowed to reopen. The country’s weekend lockdown was lifted on June 13 but the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Monday to Sunday remains until further notice. Hair salons and barbershops resumed on June 15, the same day the airport reopened for returning nationals and private charter flights. As of June 5, the government’s quarantine facilities closed and returning residents no longer have to quarantine for 14 days. They will, however, be monitored.

Restrictions on weddings, funerals and social gatherings were also relaxed but with social distancing enforcement in this phase.

On May 18, commercial activities resumed in Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros. Exercise was permitted again on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. in residents’ immediate neighborhood. Currently residents need a COVID-19 authorization card to travel to some of the family islands.

Minnis in May assumed the role of acting health minister after Dr. Duane Sands resigned on May 4. Minnis accused Sands of breaching protocol when he allowed a private flight with six residents, transporting COVID-19 testing swabs, to land despite the closure of the country’s borders.

A phased reopening of the Bahamian economy was announced on May 3. Certain islands in the southern Bahamas were allowed to fully resume commercial activities while construction sector received the go-ahead in New Providence and on Grand Bahama, which is still recovering from last year’s hurricane.

Minnis announced on May 3 that returning residents would need to provide a negative COVID-19 test and be quarantined for 14 days.

The Bahamas went into its third emergency powers COVID-19 lockdown on April 17 until April 20th. Under the lockdown everything was ordered to remain closed except for essential services. Minnis on April 19, announced the partial re-opening of home and hardware stores, auto parts establishments and plant nurseries, and the resumption of construction in the Family Islands. Landscaping and property maintenance services will also be allowed to operate during the 24-hour curfew, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The country, which had some of its medical supplies blocked by the U.S., previously announced a mandatory shutdown of all services from 9 p.m. April 3 until 6 a.m. April 6. Similar to the Cayman Islands, the government announced a food shopping schedule based on an individual’s last name, until further notice.

All Bahamians were to remain confined to their homes. All airports, seaports and public beaches were closed. No tourists were allowed to enter the country. The penalty for breaking the orders was a fine of up to $10,000, up to 18 months in prison or both.

The government had already closed businesses and schools until April 14, banned parties and public gatherings and imposed travel restrictions for nonresidents who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Europe in the last 20 days prior to the order. Returning residents were subjected to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they have visited the countries. All national sporting events and permits for use of public spaces are suspended.

Barbados: As of Aug. 14, the country had 148 confirmed cases and seven deaths. The increasing infections are all imported and at least 24 cases were detected at the airport where arriving passengers from high-risk areas are being retested by the health ministry.

Barbados reopened its borders to international travelers on July 12. Travelers are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival. Anyone without a valid test or declines to be tested will be denied entry. Some CARICOM nationals will be exempted from pretesting. Travelers are also required to complete an online Immigration and Customs form 72 hours prior to arriving in Barbados.

On July 1, the country recorded its first positive COVID-19 infection in 19 days after a repatriated American who lives in Barbados tested positive. As of July 18, Barbados had registered 104 infections and still seven deaths. More than 8,000 tests have been completed.

Businesses have reopened as normal and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday thru Thursday curfew has been discontinued. Curfew remains in effect for the weekends. The social gathering limit of persons has increased from 250 to 500. Barbados has established a COVID-19 information hotline that can be reached at 246-536-4500. Persons who are from high-risk countries who do not have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Barbados will be tested at the airport and will stay there until the results are available.

On June 15, it was also announced that a repatriated cruise ship worker had also tested positive. The alphabet shopping system imposed for banks and supermarkets during the lockdown has ended. Stand-alone bars, however, remain closed. Daycare centers reopened on June 22.

Previously implemented measures to allow for the return of sporting activity without spectators, and social events with up to 250 attendees have been relaxed. All restrictions have also been removed from public parks and beaches.

As of Monday, June 1, in-house dinning was once more allowed; churches were told they needed a minimum of 40 square-feet of space per person. The country began relaxing measures on May 18, allowing hairdressers and barbershops to reopen; restaurants were also allowed to do curbside and drive-thru only while churches were told they could resume services but with a 20 person limit.

The government has issued a number of mandatory health and safety protocols for the reopening businesses, including limiting work requiring human contact, wearing face masks, increased sanitizing of facilities, and practicing social distancing. Barbados is also allowing contact-less sports.

On May 4, the country’s 24-hour lockdown reverted to an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Beaches were open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

On April 15, residents were allowed to conduct essential businesses two days a week according to their last name. There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all persons entering Barbados. The government has also announced the cancellation of the popular Crop Over Festival, scheduled for June and July, and National Independence Festival of Creative Arts, which was slated for October and November 2020. The country, which previously bought testing kits from the Cayman Islands, has also received 11,000 additional testing kits from the Pan American Health Organization.

Barbados’ health ministry confirmed its first COVID-19 related death on April 5. The 24-hour curfew first went into effect on April 3 with the temporary closure of all supermarkets and residents only allowed to leave their homes to seek medical assistance or to go to the pharmacy.

The government had previously announced the closure of all beaches and a ban on the sale of alcohol from April 3 to April 14, which was extended to May 3. The toughen measures began on March 28 when the government’s Stage 3 activation plan went into effect, initially until April 14. Under the plan, only essential services were allowed to operate, and the movement of nonessential personnel was restricted between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

The country temporarily suspended outgoing international mail due to the coronavirus. Among the donations: Barbadian-born songstress Rihanna donated $700,000 worth of ventilators to the island-nation. On March 19, Barbados declared that all persons coming from the U.S., U.K. and the rest of Europe will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Initially reluctant to implement travel restrictions, Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement after confirming Barbados had five COVID-19 cases. Barbados had announced a restriction on public gatherings to no more than 100 people, suspension of visits to nursing homes and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Belize: The country is seeing a huge spike in cases. After registering 48 cases on Aug. 1, the English-speaking Central American nation 12 days later, reported 296 cases. There were still only two deaths.

The prime minister has announced that the Philip Goldson International airport (BZE) will reopen Aug. 15. Land borders will remain closed. Certain protocols and guidelines will be in place at the airport.

All visitors to Belize must download the Belize Health app on their mobile phone so authorities can manage your movement in Belize and provide timely communication to you. Visitors will need to register their travel on the app after receiving confirmation at an approved hotel. A unique QR code ID will then be provided, which visitors will need upon arrival in Belize.

Visitors are encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of travel, and upload results via the app. A certified negative result will put visitors in a fast track arrival lane at the airport. Visitors without a test, may be required to take a rapid test at their own expense upon arrive at the airport. Anyone who tests positive on arrival, will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine at an approved facility at their own expense. More information can be accessed at the tourism site.

After 53 days without a positive case, Belize reported on June 5 that it had registered its 19 COVID-19 infection after a repatriated cruise ship worker tested positive. That number has since gone up and continues to increase.

On May 14, Prime Minister Dean Barrow said his English-speaking Central American nation was one of only 12 countries and territories in the entire world to be COVID-19 free. That same day he announced July 1 as a tentative date for reopening the Philip Goldson International airport and allowing travel to Belize.

Churches can now hold services but there is a 10-person limit. The legal return of Belizeans, including students who want to be repatriated has begun; all returnees will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The country has launched a local tourism push and Barrow announced that hotel pools are allowed to be used. Belizeans can once again eat out at restaurants as long as there is outdoor seating. Tables need to be six feet apart and not more than 10 persons are to be accommodated at any one time.

Belize was among the last batch of countries in the region to register positive COVID-19 cases. When special measures expired on April 25, no extension was put in place. All in-country public transportation by land, air and sea had stopped for non essential purposes.

Barrow announced the closure of the country’s borders even to Belize nationals on April 3 and canceled Easter events. He also warned businesses and residents not to try to get around the strict measures put in place. Effective March 25, all restaurants closed for indoor dining, along with bars, nightclubs and casinos. All gatherings of more than 10 persons were banned; buses were restricted to their capacity, and prior to boarding buses, passengers had to wash and sanitize their hands.

The government received a team of about 60 Cuban doctors to help contain the virus. Belize had previously announced a travel ban on visitors who had, within the last 30 days, visited China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Europe.

Bermuda: The British territory reopened its borders on July 1 to international travelers. A certified negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of travel but no more than five days, is required of all visitors who also must have health insurance. The testing requirements replace the requirement to quarantine for 14 days.

Within 48 hours of departure, visitors must complete the Bermuda travel authorization process online and a $75 fee per traveler is required. The fee covers a COVID-test, which must be taken again on day 3, day 7 and day 14 at any of the pop-up testing centers around the island.

As of Aug. 13, the country continued to see an increase in infections with 159cases and nine deaths.

The British territory is taking its COVID-19 mandates seriously. Earlier this month National Security Minister Wayne Caines and Tourism and Transport Minister Zane DeSilva were forced to resign after breaching regulations when they attended a party and received widespread backlash. Video clips shared on social media showed the ministers and guests dancing without face masks and close to one another.

On July 1, Bermuda entered phase 4, or “new normal,” of is reopening. Last names no longer apply for shopping; churches can give communion and scuba diving is once more permitted. A curfew remains in place between 12 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Bermuda resumed normal operations on June 11 with social distancing restrictions in place at reopened gyms, pools and government offices. A phased reopening of the economy started on May 21. The 20-persons limit on weddings and funerals no longer applies, but limits of 50 individuals remains for most gatherings.

Previously, members of the government agreed to take a 15 percent reduction on their salaries. A shelter-in-place order that was extended until May 2 evolved into a 10 p.m .to 6 a.m. curfew. Bermuda’s airport was closed to commercial air service on March 20, and vessels, other than vital cargo for residents, were not allowed to enter the seaport.

On April 6, a British Airways charter flight brought back more than 100 residents and testing kits. On April 3, Bermuda announced a new 14-day shelter-in place order. All churches and restaurants were closed, with even take-out service prohibited. Funerals were restricted to a maximum of 10 mourners and restricted to cemetery services only.

Curfew violation penalties ranged from a $6,000 to $10,000 fine or 3 months imprisonment. After Premier David Burt confirmed six cases of COVID-19 on March, 22, he ordered the closure of most retail stores and cinemas. He said 1,400 hotel workers had been laid off as a result of the pandemic. Bermuda had previously called for all arriving passengers as of March 17 to self-quarantine for 14 days, and be subject to Public Health monitoring, the government said. There is a travel ban for visitors arriving from countries where there is a sustained community spread of COVID-19.

Bolivia: Infections and deaths continue to rise. Bolivia now has 95,071 confirmed cases as of Aug. 13. There have been 3,827 deaths.

After previously announcing a July 31 deadline, the Bolivian government announced an extension of national quarantine measures through August 31 in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Local governments will determine commercial activity and other activities not governed by the national decree, and may add restrictions as needed by local conditions, the central government announced.

The national lockdown began on March 20 and had previous deadlines of June 30, May 17 and April 30.

Persons and vehicles are prohibited from circulating between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday but can circulate during the day with limits on the number of people in vehicles. On weekends, vehicles are prohibited from circulating. People may circulate on foot or bicycle within 500 meters of their home. Classes and other public events remain suspended.

Some municipalities classified by the government as “low risk” were allowed to loosen restrictions on May 11. But even in La Paz where there are still a large number of cases, some businesses resumed activities despite the quarantine orders.

The government closed its borders on March 23, and postponed presidential elections originally scheduled for March to May 17. But on April 30, the National Assembly voted to postpone it for 90 days.

Interim President Jeanine Áñez has threatened to jail people for 10 years and impose steep fines for those who violate her COVID-19 isolation orders. Human Rights Watch has raised concerns about language in the March 25 emergency powers decree saying an overly broad provision could be used by authorities to prosecute government critics.

Bonaire: As of Aug. 13, the Dutch territory had registered 13 cases with 12 recoveries. The territory, along with Sint Eustatius and Saba had no deaths.

Bonaire has not yet announced when flights to and from the United States will resume, but most U.S. airlines have canceled flights until at least September 2020. The country’s airspace was reopened on July 1 to visitors from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Germany.

The countries were chosen because the figures show that there are few coronavirus infections. A maximum of 1,000 tourists will be admitted per week. Travelers from the Caribbean islands are not included in this.

Bonaire is warning visitors that they should be mindful of costs associated with testing positive for COVID-19 while there. They include, among other things, medical costs, costs for quarantine and / or isolation and costs for prolonged stay.

All tourists, 13 years-old and older, are strongly advised to take a COVID-19 PCR-test 72 hours before traveling. Visitors will need to complete and sign a health declaration, this can be downloaded here. They will also need to have been in one of the so-called low risk countries, for Bonaire, for at least 14 consecutive days immediately prior to the trip.

A flight ban set to expire on April 28, was extended to May 15 and then June 15 after Bonaire announced a tentative opening of the Flamingo International Airport for that date. On Monday, June 12, flights resumed to Curacao and three days later to Aruba. Flights to and from Europe resumed on July 1. The government has not said when flights will resume from the United States. Most U.S. airlines have canceled flights through mid-July.

The government previously announced a suspension of flights from Europe until March 31. This included flights originating in the European Netherlands. A ban on cruise ships, initially 30 days, took effect on March 14.

Brazil: Brazil joined the United States as the only nations in the western hemisphere with more than 3 million COVID-19 infections.

On Aug. 14, the Pan American Health Organization reported that the country had recorded 3,144, 785 million people who had contracted the respiratory disease including President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife. After dismissing the coronavirus as “a little flu,” Bolsanoro confirmed he had tested positive.

With deaths and infections continuing to rise, the country also registered 104,201 deaths.

On July 29, Brazil updated its policy to allow entry of foreign visitors traveling by air. However, travelers coming by land and sea are still banned through at least Aug. 28.

Per the new policy, foreign travelers by air to Brazil, for a short stay of up to 90 days, must present proof of purchase of health insurance valid in Brazil with coverage for the entire period of the trip. Entry into the U.S. of non-legal permanent residents and U.S. citizens who were present in Brazil within 14 days of their arrival is still prohibited per presidential proclamation and amendment.

Brazil is among a handful of countries where testing for experimental coronavirus vaccines is taking place. Concerns over the virus going undetected because of a lack of testing remain with global health experts saying Brazil’s cases could be much higher than reported. The South American nation previously registered a record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in one day. That same day, a top Brazilian official said the virus was under control while the director of the Pan American Health Organization, Dr. Carissa Etienne, told journalists that Brazil remains a concern.

After Brazil stopped publishing COVID-19 data on its website, the country’s Supreme Court ordered it restored.

The pandemic is overwhelming hospitals in multiple states and beds in intensive care units are limited. The country is struggling with a testing backlog, l leading experts to believe the actual number of cases is most likely higher than what’s been reported. On May 26, a White House ban on Brazil travel went into effect. The Trump administration is forbidding entry to any foreigners traveling to the United States who have been in Brazil in the last two weeks.

Brazil’s health minister, Nelson Teich, resigned after only two weeks due to disagreements with right-wing Bolsonaro regarding the coronavirus response. Teich told Congress earlier in May that the government didn’t truly know the extent of the COVID-19 crisis in Brazil because many people are asymptomatic. Bolsonaro has trivialized the coronavirus and dismissed social isolation measures while attacking state governors who have introduced lockdowns. He has said the economic fallout is worse than the outbreak. Despite the severe outbreak, states are reopening their economies.

Brazil closed all land borders on March 19 and extended the current ban on foreigners entering the country by air through June 21. Brazil was the first country in South America to register a case of the coronavirus.

British Virgin Islands: After more than 10 consecutive weeks without any new cases of COVID-19, the territory confirmed its ninth case, the health minister announced on Aug. 1. The individual had recently returned to the BVI from abroad. There is still only one registered death.

There were still only nine cases as of Aug. 13.

The borders remain open for nationals and permanent residents. Deputy Premier and Health Minister Carvin Malone has announced the reintroduction of measures: limitations on all gatherings to one person per 64 square feet, not exceeding 50 people at any given time; and in the case of vulnerable persons, the gathering shall be limited to a no more than 10 persons. Church services, graduation ceremonies, wedding ceremonies and funerals will be limited to one person per 64 square feet and shall not exceed 100 persons at any given time.

Schools remain closed under the new order. Businesses and other establishments are required to put in place physical distancing protocols and sanitizing measures. The legislation also requires that every person wears a face mask, at all times when in a public place.

A 28 days, 24-hour lockdown ended and COVID-19 restrictions relaxed with social distancing and the wearing of masks enforcement.

The government has introduced an exclusion zone limiting marine traffic as a result of COVID-19, and continues to welcome back permanent residents and citizens after reopening the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport to them on June 2. Foreign visitors are not expected to be permitted to visit the BVI until September 1 at the earliest.

On June 18, the curfew moved to midnight to 5 a.m. The hours of beaches were also extended from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funerals, weddings and other large gatherings are now allowed with a limit of 100 people and 64 square feet of space per person.

On May 10, a new curfew went into effect, running from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for 14 days. Beaches also reopened for exercise and therapy from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

On April 29, some additional businesses and establishments resumed operations between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The country confirmed its eight COVID-19 infection on May 14. Following a 24-hour curfew measure, Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew Fahie announced on April 15 that a new curfew would go in effect from 6:01 a.m. April 16 to April 30. But the curfew ended on April 25 with ports still closed. Fahie previously announced that the cabinet of the British Virgin Islands had endorsed a plan to reopen the country in phases. On April 18, approved businesses were allowed to clear supplies at Port Purcell, Tortola and St. Thomas Bay, Virgin Gorda. Businesses approved by the cabinet as critical or key will be permitted to operate as long as they have the necessary in-store sanitation and other measures in place.

On March 25, the British territory officially confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, one of the last Caribbean nations to register cases. Both cases are travel-related: One involved a visit to Europe; the other, New York. On March 23, the country’s airports and seaports were shut to inbound and outgoing passengers until April 6 and then extended. Internal travel between the four main islands of Anegada, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke was allowed.

Nonessential gatherings of 20 persons or more were prohibited, and all businesses, services and recreational facilities were ordered closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until April 17, and remain so. The government previously banned cruise ships for 30 days starting on March 14, and announced the immediate closure of the Tortola cruise port. The BVI also limited international arrivals to just three ports.

Cayman Islands: The country still has 203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 15. There is still only one death, a visiting cruise ship passenger from Italy. The British territory has carried out more than 32,460 tests so far.

The Cayman Islands says results continue to be encouraging. The country’s borders remain closed. A phased reopening of Cayman Islands’ borders will begin Sept. 1.

The government announced that the ELMA Relief Foundation recently paid it $1.1 million US as full reimbursement for the cost of 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests surplus. ELMA, in turn, donated the test kits to the Clinton Health Access Initiative for use in Zimbabwe, which is facing an urgent shortage of test kits as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The Cayman Islands government originally sourced 200,000 kits at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that Cayman had the ability to test large numbers and became one of the top three countries in the world for COVID testing per capita.

Meanwhile, more softening of restrictions came into effect on Sunday, July 19. Inter-island travel is now permitted by air and boat without a need for testing; gatherings limit raised to 50 from 25 persons; dancing and karaoke in restaurants and bars has restarted and nightclubs can open with social distancing restrictions.

On July 5, all restaurants and bars reopened with full indoor and outdoor service, as well as all gyms, summer camps and vacation bible schools, all with social distance restrictions. The number that can now gather at one time is 25 persons. Contact sports are planned to start only on July 19.

People traveling to the United Kingdom from Cayman Islands are exempted from quarantine after the UK announced this for all 14 of its British Overseas Territories.

As of June 21, the government ended the hard curfew. People can visit each other’s homes; domestic helpers and caregivers can return to work and up to 25 people can gather at once. The government has also ended last name restrictions. Also, all establishments and institutions including churches, cinemas, beauty salons, spas, medical and dental offices have started to reopen. Social distancing requirements and the wearing of masks in public places remain in place.

The Health Services Authority has begun initiating phased plan for reopening of elective surgeries and outpatient care. The opening of the borders is still on track for Sept. 1. However, this decision will be determined by world conditions in relation to COVID-19 closer to that time, the government said. Staycations will be permitted after June 21 and preschools can open as of July 5.

The government previously announced a staged “unlocking” process. It has set up an electronic database to track the quantity of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 supplies available in the country. Little Cayman’s hard curfew was lifted on May 5 but social distancing must be respected. Masks are mandated in enclosed and public places and travel between the islands is still restricted.

The postal service reopened on April 29 on a limited basis. A hard curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. returned on April 22; exercise was only permitted between 5:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.; beaches were closed in May after cases spiked.

The premier previously announced that Cayman had sold, at cost, 20,000 extra testing kits to Barbados. Inquiries were also received from St. Lucia, Bahamas, Belize, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and Falkland Islands. The government held of making masks a requirement until they were available in large quantities. Schools in the Cayman Islands remain closed.

The closure of the airport has been extended on numerous occasions. A 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. hard curfew, and an amended soft curfew also were repeatedly extended. To slow transmission, the government put in place restrictions based on last names. Those with last names beginning with A-K were allowed to do essential travel on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Last names L-Z were allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The suspension of all jury trials and more stringent policing, including roadblocks and checks during the curfew on March 29. Caymanians came under a curfew on March 24. Anyone breaking curfew was subjected to arrest without a warrant and faced a fine of $3,590 or imprisonment for one year, or both. More than 280 breaches of curfew were recorded. At least one person received imprisonment for four months and three faced court trials.

On March 13, a 60-day travel ban was expanded to include visitors from the 26-country Schengen bloc in Europe, China, Iran, Japan and South Korea. The Caymans recorded its first, and so far only, COVID-19 related death on March 14, a 68-year-old Italian cruise ship passenger with a heart condition.

All inbound passenger air traffic was later banned, and restaurants were allowed to do only takeouts and delivery. The government also hardened a ban on public gatherings, including church services, from 50 persons to no more than 10. Exempt businesses had to e put provisions in the workplace to prevent employees from coming within six feet of each other, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced. The government suspended international mail services until April 13; banned cruise ships for 60 days and closed schools until April 26.

Chile: COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to surge despite a months-long lockdown in the capital of Santiago. The country has registered 383,902 positive cases as of Aug. 15 and 10,395 deaths.

On Saturday, July 18, the government of Chile released a five-point step-by-step plan to return to normalcy that drops state-at-home quarantine during the week but implementing it on weekends and public holidays. But quarantine measures in some neighborhoods remain in place.

Previously Chilean authorities confirmed the death of Nelson Orellana, the mayor of Tiltil. While local press said he died of a heart attack, previous reports said Orellana had been positive for the virus.

On May 1, LATAM resumed commercial flights between Santiago and the U.S.

The outbreak remains uncontrolled with widespread community transmission. Quarantine in some communities was extended after a previous May 29 and June 5 deadline, until July 10.

Chile remains under a daily nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents are required to get a permit to leave their residence. The South American nation announced a controversial plan to hand out “immunity” certificates so some people can move around. Chile introduced a system of partial quarantines based on a formula that takes into consideration new cases per capita in an area, its elderly population and health care access. There is a mandatory self-quarantine of all citizens age 75 and older.

Chile previously shut its borders to all non-resident foreigners starting March 18, and is requiring all those arriving to self-quarantine. It also imposed obligatory isolation for those over 80 years-old. Previously, it prohibited all gatherings of 50 people or more. Chile also has suspended classes at the elementary, secondary and university level in the capital of Santiago and 20 other cities to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Colombia: Positive cases continue climbing with the South American country.

As of Aug. 15, Colombia had 445,111 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 14,492 deaths. It has been suggested that cases are being under-counted.

A nationwide “stay at home” order has been extended until August 31. A strict isolation at home order will apply to 57 percent of the country, with the rest under various degrees of closure orders depending on infection rates.

Colombia had previously extended its quarantine until May 31 after previously issuing April 26, May 11 and May 25 deadlines. All incoming flights remain suspended. There will be no commercial international or domestic flights until at least September 1 . On March 20, residents over 70 years-old were ordered to go into isolation. The South American nation closed all of its land, sea and river borders on March 17.

Costa Rica: Infections and fatalities continue to rise. As of Aug. 15, the country had recorded 26,931 confirmed cases and 281 deaths. About half of the cases are concentrated in San José, the country’s most populous area.

As of August 1, only foreigners from countries that have “controlled the spread of the coronavirus” are allowed to enter Costa Rica. Visitors must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arrival. Visitors must also have mandatory travel insurance, covering lodging in the event of being quarantined and medical expenses due to acute illness. Passengers who do not comply with these requirements will not be allowed to board the flight.

On June 8, the country’s health minister said Costa Rica was experiencing a second wave.

Costa Rica had loosen restrictions as part of a gradual reopening of the economy, but with the spike in cases, it started to tighten them again.

President Carlos Alvarado Quesada declared a state of emergency on March 16. Unlike other Central American countries, Costa Rica never adopted a total curfew due to the pandemic. The government banned mass gatherings, asked people to stay home as much as possible, limited traffic on the streets, encouraged telework, and closed national parks, beaches and non-essential businesses.

On April 27, Quesada and Salas announced guidelines to re-open the country starting May 1. Movie theaters, athletics centers and gyms, which had been closed since March 18, were allowed to operate during weekdays.

On May 11, Quesada’s government unveiled a four-stage plan to gradually re-open. From May 16 to May 31, some national parks were allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, non-contact sports resumed and high-level contact sports were allowed but without spectators. Hotels with a maximum of 20 rooms were also allowed to re-open at 50 percent capacity and beach access was allowed from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. The partial border shutdown that began on March 19 will remain in effect until June 15, but may be extended. Only Costa Rican citizens and residents, minor children of Costa Rican citizens and foreign diplomats will be able to enter Costa Rica; anyone can leave.

Starting June 21 and until July 12, all stores can re-open at 50 percent capacity, as well as movie theaters at 50 percent capacity. Religious centers will have the green light to hold mass gatherings of 100 people maximum and staying 6 feet apart, and bars will reopen at 25 percent capacity. From July 13 to August 2, schools will reopen, beaches will reopen fully with social distancing, and high-contact sports can start allowing spectators to watch as long as they operate under a 20 percent capacity at each venue.

Cuba: After the relaxation of some restrictions in July, Havana recently went back into lockdown , after more than 200 cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Since Aug.1, 438 new cases have been found, most in Havana and Artemisa, a nearby province. But the virus is also spreading in Pinar del Río, Villa Clara, and several eastern provinces.

As of Aug. 15, the number of confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 is 3,292, and 89 people have died.

In the capital, public transportation has been suspended. The government closed beaches, parks, restaurants, bars, and other businesses. Access to Havana is limited to authorized individuals.

Citing low numbers of new cases of coronavirus and related deaths, the government had announced on June 11th a three-phase plan to gradually “reopen” the country. The capital eased some restrictions in July, during phase one of the reopening process, but cases began to climb in recent weeks.

The country started receiving foreign tourists on July 1st, but only to Cuba’s nearby keys, where Cuban nationals are not allowed to stay. Cuban residents can return to the country as airports are receiving repatriation flights. Trips to visit family members on the island are not authorized yet. The island’s main airport, José Martí in Havana, is still closed for commercial flights.

All travelers will be given a COVID-19 test at arrival, the government said. The use of masks in public places is mandatory.

Schools remain closed.

There are no independent sources on the situation of the coronavirus on the island. The government does not allow state, independent or foreign journalists to visit hospitals or funeral homes without authorization. And international health organizations rely on data provided by the government. A Herald investigation found a spike in acute respiratory cases starting in mid-March, which experts said suggested a much larger COVID-19 outbreak in Cuba.

Curaçao: The island registered 32 confirmed cases and one death as of Aug. 15. The curfew was lifted on June 5. Restaurants can now operate until 10 p.m. and can allow in-house dinning. Casinos are also allowed to operate. Shelter in place measures were lifted on May 8 after being extended on April 28 for two weeks.

The Curaçao International Airport opened for flights from Bonaire on June 12, Aruba on June 15 and to the Netherlands and some select European destinations on July 1. Travelers who have been physically present in a high-risk country, including the United States, within the past 14-days cannot enter Curacao.

Curaçao, which opened its seaport on May 3 to allow for the repatriation of stranded cruise ship workers, said it plans to welcome no more than 10,000 passengers to the island “so that there will be minimal pressure on the local health system.”

The Hato Airport in Curacao was closed to all traffic from Europe on March 15. The decision came after Curacao recorded its first positive case. The government enacted temporary restrictions on flights and limited incoming traffic to returning residents, essential medical specialists, nurses, and professionals. The airport also suspended all operations of its immigration E-Gates to control the spread of COVID-19. The country’s seaports remain closed.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says there are currently no COVID-19 cases in Dominica. The last recorded cases, repatriated cruise ship workers, have recovered and were discharged from the COVID-19 isolation unit. The state of emergency has ended and all restrictions lifted, however, the borders remain closed.

The country’s borders reopened July 15 for nationals. Other visitors were allowed beginning Aug. 7. All travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result recorded with 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival and submit a health questionnaire online at least 24 hours prior to arrival at http://domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm/

On June 15, the country allowed public officers to return to work full time and lifted the national curfew. The new curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beaches and rivers can be accessed between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Gyms, bars and movie theaters can also operate but schools and day cares will remain closed. The physical distance measure is three feet, according to the U.S. embassy.

After nearly two months of no positive cases, Dominica recorded two new COVID-19 infections from repatriated cruise ship workers. Both were asymptomatic and have been placed in mandatory quarantine. The country now has 18 infections and no deaths with all 18 individuals recovered as of July 18.

On May 18, barbershops, hair salons, spas, nail salons, were allowed to reopen by appointment only. The government also announced several measures to ease the financial burden of the virus.

On May 12, the Emergency Powers Act Order 2020 was extended for two weeks with the country on lockdown between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mondays to Friday, and a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews Saturdays through Monday.

In May, appliance, electronic, clothing and textile shops were allowed to reopen along with beaches and rivers. The health ministry announced a community-based survey to detect asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and to identify persons who may have developed antibodies. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt announced the easing of some restrictions including the reopening of businesses. Passenger buses were allowed to transport two passengers per row, and an alcohol ban was lifted as of April 27. The ban on large gatherings of more than 10 persons remains in effect.

The country extended its state of emergency for an additional three months, and the curfew was extended for another 21 days starting on April 20. The ministry previously announced that it received additional COVID-19 test kits from the People’s Republic of China, the Pan American Health Organization and the Venezuelan government. Ferreira also announced that the ministry was preparing to use an antibody test for COVID-19 and trials have been conducted in the Laplaine Health District. The antibody test, he said, will aid in determining who is immune to COVID-19 and who is susceptible to the disease.

Previously, the island’s Catholic bishop suspended all religious gatherings on March 24, and limited funerals to no more than 10 persons. The government also announced a ban on all public gatherings of more than 10 persons; nonessential public services are also suspended. Dominica registered its first cases on March 22, and in both cases, the patients had travel history involving the United Kingdom.

The country had previously banned all travel to and from China. Arriving passengers must complete a health declaration form and be screened for elevated body temperature. Anyone showing flu-like symptoms or who has been to an affected area in the past 14 days may be placed in 14-day home quarantine.

Dominican Republic: The country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, continues to see an explosion in cases. The country has more positive cases than the rest of the Caribbean combined. As of Aug. 15, the Dominican Republic had registered 85,545 confirmed infections and 1,438 deaths.

News reports have indicated that many hospitals no longer have vacant beds for COVID-19 patients and are no longer able to accept new COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Embassy is encouraging U.S. citizens to postpone travel due to the significantly reduced availability of emergency medical care as well as other concerns.

On July 20, a new State of Emergency was re-instituted for 45 days. A new curfew went into effect on July 21. In Santo Domingo, it’s 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sundays. In some provinces, the curfew will start at 8 p.m.

Outgoing President Danilo Medina said the revival of economic activities and the July 5 presidential elections have led to a considerable rebound in the number of infections and could collapse the country’s health system. The government, he said, is making great efforts to increase the number of hospital beds and intensive care units to care for COVID-19 patients.

After five extensions, the country on May 21 lifted the State of Emergency and allowed the resumption of commercial aviation four days ahead of its June 5 presidential elections. There were still limitations, however, regarding public activities.

In July, Health Minister Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas reported that 71 percent of the hospital beds for the disease are occupied and 62 percent of the Intensive Care Unit beds.

After initially saying no COVID-19 test is required for visitors, Dominican officials announced first that they would conduction rapid tests on all arriving passengers. After finding that difficult to do, the government said as of July 30, all passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will be required to present a COVID-19 PCR test that was completed within five days.

Passengers who do not meet this requirement or show symptoms on arrival will be tested at the airport. All individuals who test positive will be required to quarantine as instructed by authorities.

More than 201,600 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests had been conducted. COVID-19 cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities but the province of Santo Domingo continues to show a high number of cases. Sánchez Cárdenas has recommended that fines be assessed for those who do not wear masks in public.

The health ministry has reported that more than 200 health workers have tested positive for the deadly disease.

The ministry continues to be concerned about the concentration of community transmission in the provinces, and is urging Dominicans to resist traveling to the countryside to visit families and to maintain social distancing and to wear masks.

On March 19, all of the country’s land, sea and air borders closed for an initial period of 15 days. The country also banned all meetings and events. In addition, it postponed the May 17 presidential elections until July 5.

Under the state of emergency, public transportation, including buses, shared minibuses, metro trains, and cable cars have suspended services to limit the public’s ability to move freely in urban areas. Surveillance on the streets has been expanded and police and military control tightened. Among those who died early on from the coronavirus, was famed designer Jenny Polanco on March 24. The island announced its first first death on March 16, a 47-year-old woman who had recently returned from Spain.

The country previously canceled flights from Milan, Italy, and announced travelers from locations with a higher incidence of COVID-19 cases may be subject to additional screening or self-isolation.

Ecuador: The country continues to register new cases and fatalities. As of Aug. 15, Ecuador had 100,688 positive cases and 6,065 deaths, according to official statistics. A New York Times analysis put the death toll 15 times higher. Many of the cases are concentrated in the coastal province of Guayas.

The government approved the resumption of domestic and international flights on June 1 at all airports in the country, except for the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in the city of Guayaquil. It restarted domestic operations on June 15.

On Aug. 6, the U.S. Department of State removed the Global Health Advisory Level 4. Ecuador is now listed as Level 3: Reconsider Travel.

All arriving passengers are required to comply with a mandatory 14-days quarantine. All arriving passengers are required to have the results of a real time polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test from within the last seven days prior to arrival in Ecuador. If testing is not available in the departure country, arriving passengers need to sign a document promising they will undergo testing by Ecuadorian health authorities.

The government has restricted movement and imposed a curfew throughout the country, although some provinces have started to relax these measures. Face masks are mandatory in most locations. The government has announced intentions to restart the economy, with an emphasis on regions where the outbreak has been milder. The South American nation first issued a state of emergency on March 23.

El Salvador: With the tightest lockdown measures in Central America, El Salvador is continuing to reopen its economy. The decision, however, came after the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court found that President Nayib Bukele’s mandatory quarantine orders unconstitutional.

The five-phased reopening of the country, which began on June 16 with the resumption of the construction sector, will go into August. As of Aug. 1, the Central American nation had registered 22,912 positive cases and 612 deaths.

The U.S. State Department has issues a Level 4 Travel advisory for the country. Commercial flights, which were suspended on March 18, are expected to resume Aug. 6.

The U.S. has donated 250 ventilators to the country. During a press conference to announce the donation, President Nayib Bukele said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19. The World Health Organization recently announced that it had suspended research into the malaria drug over questions about its efficacy and side effects. It was announced earlier this month that WHO was resuming its clinical trial.

Under a national quarantine put in place in mid-March and later extended, only essential activities were allowed. El Salvador has imposed some of the strictest measures in the region, doing so even before registering its first case. Under the state of emergency, the government banned group meetings, and kept schools and universities, bars and clubs closed, along with other non-essential businesses.

Bukele has faced criticism over the measures. He also faced backlash for authorizing the police and military to use “lethal force” against gang members, after a particularly deadly weekend in the country. He justified his action by saying the criminals in the jails were taking advantage of the distracted authorities.

Falkland Islands: It has been more than 86 days since the last positive test for COVID-19 in the Falklands. There are no active cases. All 13 people infected with the coronavirus have recovered and no deaths were reported.

Argentina has included the territory’s COVID-19 figures in its own tallies, triggering debate over Argentina’s sovereignty claims over the British Overseas Territory. The South American air bridge to the islands has been temporarily suspended.

On June 19, restrictions began easing. On June 10, the Executive Council extended restrictions on non-essential visitors to the Falkland Islands for another 30 days. Visitor permits have not been granted for non-essential visitors since April 7. All passengers arriving in the Falkland Islands must quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Most attractions, some accommodation, and venues remain closed, and all activities and events are canceled.

French Guiana: The French territory continues to see surging coronavirus infections. As of Aug. 15, there were 8,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. The territory’s surging infections have been highlighted by the director of the Pan American Health Organization, who said they are of concern.

Last month, France’ new prime minister, Jean Castex and other top officials visited a field hospital in the South American territory set up to help handle COVID-19 patients. Castex vowed more assistance for the French territory.

France has sent in medics and the army has flown patients to nearby to Martinique to relieve hospitals in French Guiana. The U.S. State Department has issue a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning for the territory due to its high number of infections. Only one hospital, the Centre Hospitalier Andrée Rosemon in Cayenne, has intensive care and trauma units.

On June 26, the French government announced tighter restrictions on movements and curfew.

Authorities have confirmed that the virus is now present throughout the territory. To stop the spread of transmission, some areas have been put under tighter restrictions with a 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. curfew.

Grenada: The country began a phase opening of its borders on July 15 from Eastern Caribbean nations. Borders reopened for international passengers on Aug. 1.

The country has different requirements depending on where visitors are traveling from. In some cases, passengers must present a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within seven days of arrival. They will also be subjected to a rapid test upon arrival. Anyone who tests positive will need to quarantine up to 14 days at a government facility for at their own expense.

Countries are categorized as low, medium or high-risk for the purposes of entry requirements to Grenada. The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has detailed Protocols for Travelers into Grenada.

There are 24 confirmed cases and no deaths as of Aug. 15. All have recovered. On Tuesday, July 8, the curfew was been lifted in the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The reopening decision came after the destination delayed a July 1 opening of its airport and said it would take a more cautious approach with opening borders by only allowing charted flights for the time being.

The first repatriation flight carrying 88 nationals who have been stranded in the U.S. since the airport closed in March, arrived on Friday, June 19. The flight was a test run for the new health protocol for visitors. The repatriated nationals were required to self-isolate for 14 days and were outfitted with either a wrist device that monitors personal movement or had to download a tracing mobile app to track them.

A 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place. Businesses started to resume operations on May 11 as restrictions slowly began lifting. The government canceled Spicemas 2020 and Prime Minister Keith Mitchell launched a task force to help reactivate economic activity. More than 700 Grenadians have benefited from a COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package.

On March 23, all airports were closed to commercial flights after the government announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case: a 50-year-old female who arrived from the United Kingdom on March 16. Grenada went into lockdown with a curfew restricting citizens’ movement on March 25.

The country had previously said travelers who have been to Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Italy, or Germany in the last 14 days are subject to quarantine or other restrictions.

Guadeloupe: There are now 446 COVID-19 infections as of Aug. 15. The death toll remains at 14. On June 8, free movement between the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and St. Martin was restored.

As of July 20, face masks are mandatory in closed public places. Failure to wear a mask may result in a fine of 135 euros.

Arriving passengers must present a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure. Those with a negative test must self-isolate for seven days followed by a new PCR test.

There is a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. The travel restriction and stringent measures applied to all French territories were also put in place for Guadeloupe, including 24-hour confinement that ended on May 11. For more information, travelers should visit the public health website.

Guatemala: Cases continue to spike. As of Aug. 15, there were 62,313 infections and 2,355 deaths.

All 17 municipalities in the department of Guatemala are in red status, the highest threat level.

As of July 27, the national mandatory curfew hours were shortened. The curfew now runs from 9 p.m. through 4 a.m. daily. Previous restrictions on travel and activities during certain weekend hours have been lifted. The government is no longer restricting personal vehicle use based on license plates.

Guatemalan authorities have introduce a traffic-like system for COVID 19-related restrictions on movement and activities based on the health alert level in each location.

Previously, on June 28, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced new travel restrictions as of 5 a.m. Monday, June 29 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 13, for the departments of Guatemala, Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Quetzaltenango. He previously announced similar restrictions between June 15 and June 29 for the departments of El Progreso, Sacatepequez and San Marcos. The mandatory 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place until July 13 following an extension of the June 29 deadline. A nationwide curfew remained in place from 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 29. In addition, a 24-hour curfew has been instituted for Sunday, June 21, and Sunday, June 28. The country’s borders remain closed.

Previously, Giammattei announced new restrictions on May 14, including “the complete closure of Guatemala” until 5 a.m. May 18. He banned all non-essential travel. Small neighborhood shops were allowed to open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 15 to May 17, but customers could only arrive by foot. That was extended to May 25. Giammattei has publicly criticized the Trump administration for sending him deportees infected with the virus.

Nonessential businesses are closed. Hotels and banks are open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Restaurants can open their drive-through services from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. and their delivery services 24/7. Anyone who disobeys the social distancing protocols and recommendation to wear a mask in public is subject to fines ranging from 7,000 quetzals, or about $900, to 150,000 quetzals, or about $20,000.

The Guatemalan government declared a “state of calamity” on March 5 and then extended it to May 29. Until then, all public events (including sports and cultural ones) are forbidden, schools and universities will remain closed and public transportation suspended. The government is encouraging telework on both the public and private sector. The country closed its borders early March until further notice. The country had also temporarily suspended deportations from the U.S. after several deportees tested positive upon arrival. Giammattei implemented a curfew on March 22 from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. On April 20, he pushed it two hours, to start at 6 p.m. and end at 4 a.m.

Guyana: In a mater of days both new Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond tested positive for COVID-19. With infections continuing to rise, Guyana has registered 631 confirmed cases and 22 deaths as of Aug. 14.

The English-speaking South American nation finally saw resolution to its messy electoral crisis following a recount of its disputed March presidential and regional vote. On Aug. 2, opposition leader Mohammad Irfaan Ali was sworn-in as the country’s ninth executive president.

On April 29th, the government announced an extension of COVID-19 Emergency measures from July 3rd to August 3. A national 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect until July 31 afer being extended from July 17. A limited number of essential services will be operating daily with reduced hours of service. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority extended the closure of Guyanese airspace to all international arrivals until August 1.

The airports are reopened for limited flights for incoming citizens, permanent residents, international workers, diplomats and international agencies.

The National COVID-19 Task Force announced a six phase re-opening of the country beginning on Thursday, June 18 until July 2nd. Some businesses were allowed to resume operations but bars were to remain closed. A ban on gatherings of more than five people remains in place and the stay-at-home order.

There are four quarantine facilities with a total capacity of 254 people. The Ministry of Health has allowed private hospitals to begin testing for COVID-19. Emergency measures, including the curfew, were put in place on April 9. People inside essential businesses must wear a mask and stand six feet apart. The government has taken over the Ocean View Hotel to convert into a National Sanatorium for COVID-19 patients.

On March 18, Guyana closed its airport to all arriving international travelers for an initial period of 14 days. The borders remain closed. The country recorded the first COVID-19-related death among Caribbean Community nations on March 12. The woman had recently traveled from New York and had underlying health conditions. Schools remain closed.

Haiti: Schools reopened on Aug. 10 and churches were allowed to resume services on July 12. Factories are allowed factories to operate at 100 percent capacity. Public and private institutions are also allowed to function at 60 percent.

Last month, Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph announced that Haiti had the virus under control and would not be extending a state of emergency that suspended schools, mandated the wearing of facing masks and called for social distancing measures. As a result few people in the population are wearing masks, and crowds have started to gather once more in nightclubs and at block parties without masks.

As of Aug. 15, there were 7,831 COVID-19 cases in the country. There also were 196 deaths. Recent deaths include that of renowned journalist Anthony ‘Konpe Filo’ Pascal. The country remains under a Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory from the U.S. State Department.

As of June 30th, the country’s land, sea and air borders reopened. The government has gone back and forth over requiring a negative COVID-19 test for visitors, and after saying it would be required, has not enforced it. The government also has stopped telling the public how many of the new cases are related to the reopening of the borders.

While Haitian President Jovenel Moïse announced the reopening of churches, no guidance had been announced publicly. The Catholic Church, however, has said it is mandating that masks be worn during Mass, communion be given in the hand and occupancy be limited to one-third of capacity.

As infections and deaths continue to increase, doctors have said the coronavirus strain spreading through the country doesn’t appear to be as deadly as elsewhere with hospitals beds remaining empty. The director of Haiti’s National Lab, Patrick Dely, said the country’s infections had peaked. But the Pan American Health Organization continues to sound the alarm over its rising transmissions and has said there are not different strains. Among the dead: the secretary general for the ministry of social services.

Haiti continues to lag with testing due to only two testing sites, both in the capital, and stigma. With rapid testing kits now being sold at local pharmacies, the health ministry issued a communique this week saying only laboratory PCR testing kits are recognized.

COVID-19 is present throughout the country and in the country’s prison system. The mandatory wearing of masks went into effect on May 11.

The Pan American Health Organization has expressed great concerns about how the pandemic is being managed. On April 20, a 30-day state of emergency was extended for another month, however, factories were allowed to resume operations. The government also issued new rules for stranded Haitian nationals seeking to return to the country, though few have been able to get permission to return. The government closed schools, non-essential businesses and banned gathering of more than 10 people. But it has struggled to enforce its measures.

Haitian health officials announced the first death on April 5, a 55-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, whom the prime minister confirmed was a collaborator with the justice ministry. The city of Tabarre has announced the arrest of business owners and individuals operating after 8 p.m. in the city. The cities of Petionville and Carrefour have also limited public markets to certain days of the week and demanded that masks be worn in public. President Jovenel Moïse confirmed the country’s first two positive COVID-19 cases on March 19, and announced sweeping new “lockdown” measures.

A partial travel ban that still allowed flights from Cuba and the United States was expanded to a full shutdown of the country’s two international airports and seaports. Schools, universities and factories were also closed, and an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed. Over the March 21 weekend, police arrested several pastors and Vodou priests, accusing them of defying the order. Four managers and owners of supermarkets and pharmacies were also arrested, accused of price gouging. All were provisionally released. Haiti also closed it border with the Dominican Republic and issued a ban on foreign travel by members of the government. The country on March 30 authorized seven factories to reopen to make masks and hospital garments.

Honduras: As of Aug. 15, Honduras had registered 49,467 infections and 1,548 deaths.

The government extended the national curfew until 11 p.m. Aug. 23. Security forces have been deployed to enforce this curfew. The government also suspended the Phase I reopening in the Central District (including Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela) and other communities. Sectors previously authorized to operate under Phase I, including non-essential businesses, must remain closed.

On July 2, President Juan Orlando Hernández was discharged from the hospital, 16 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his wife. He was the first government head in the Americas to publicly announce he got infected with COVID-19.

Under the quarantine order, circulation for shopping and essential activities is restricted based on national identity or passport number.

Honduras began reopening its economy in early May, after imposing the strict curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. Gas stations, “pulperías” or small neighborhood markets, supermarkets and pharmacies were allowed to open to supply basic supplies. However, Hernández’s ban of all public events, regardless of the number of attendees, remained in place. Visits to nursing homes, hospitals and the like were prohibited.

The country’s borders, which have been closed except for cargo, Honduran residents and citizens, and diplomatic staff since March 15, will remain that way until further notice. Schools remain closed as well. Hernández previously declared a “red alert” on all 18 departments. Anyone who doesn’t comply with the directives is subject to a jail sentence ranging from 6 months to 2 years.

Jamaica: The Caribbean nation, which reopened its international airports to visitors on June 15, continues to see an increase in cases. There were 1,106 positive infections and 14 deaths as of Aug. 15. More than 46,200 tests have been performed.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, Aug. 16 that as of Thursday, Aug. 20, all visitors age 12 and older from the United States, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Mexico, all designated high-risk for COVID-19, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to arriving. The test must be done within 10 days of arrival. The requirement was already in effect for visitors from Florida, Arizona, New York and Texas.

New infections include travelers and repatriated cruise ship workers.

The government recently announced an extension of COVID-19 measurements, including curfew, until Sept. 30. The government said summer camps will continue to operate only during the hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 31, while the island-wide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue.

Gatherings must not exceed 20 persons. The social distance of six feet must be maintained and persons 75 years ad older must remain at home. The government previously announced the reopening of zoos, theme parks, river rafting and gyms. Under new measures, beaches are required to be marked with flags, signs, rope, etc for physical distancing requirements.

As of July 10, visitors from Florida and other locations designated as high-risk by the Jamaican government are required to upload a valid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test result with their travel authorization form prior to arrival. Approval for travel to Jamaica will be subject to the upload of the test result. For more information, visit the Jamaica Tourist Board website.

Other tourists will still be tested upon arrival. They will need to await test results at a hotel or resort in the designated in the “COVID-19 Resilient Corridor.” This is a defined geographical area from Negril to Portland.

Non-nationals visiting Jamaica for business for less than 14 days, will be tested at the airport or another facility. They will be required to await results under quarantine at their hotels/intended address. If positive, they will be isolated at either hotel/intended address or government facility.

Jamaica began implementing new controlled re-entry protocols on June 1 based on risk assessment of the countries people are traveling from. To be repatriated, individuals will need Jamcovid Travel Authorization to land.

Churches resumed services on May 16 and are required to do temperature checks and implement social distancing. Community bars also were allowed to operate as of May 19 during a two-week trial period. No more than five people allowed inside at any time and no group games or parties allowed.

The government had issued a seven-day extension of the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew as of 6 p.m. until May 13. It also announced that schools will remain closed until the new school year resumes on Sept. 7. Persons 65 years and over are not required to go to work and those 70 and older are to remain home along with persons who are ill. Most of the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act were extended until May 31 with some modifications on operating hours of markets, vending in public arcades and public transportation centers. The government also put in place a task force to look at its call centers, which today represent the largest source of COVID-19 infections.

Jamaica has registered at least five cases among Ministry of Health workers and employees at a call center in St. Catherine. The country was previously under an island-wide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. that went into effect on April 22.

In April the government announced a clampdown of St. Catherine parish after 18 new COVID-19 infections were traced to an Alorica call center. All residents had to remain confined to their homes on April 23, April 26 and on April 28.

Previously, the country announced an island-wide lockdown on April 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to slow the spread of COVID-19 after initially resisting calls to do so. Jamaica has a Quarantine Portal to allow people to do a self-assessment and for employers to check on the quarantine status of employees. Mobile testing units were also launched and the Jamaica Defense Force transformed the National Indoor Stadium into a field hospital able to care for 130 people. Jamaica previously reported its first healthcare worker, a 45-year-old female registered nurse, infected with COVID-19.

It has used the police and a mobile app to ensure people in self-quarantine remain so, and recruited 100 Cuban doctors to help. Jamaica previously announced limits on the number of people allowed in taxis and restaurants and restrictions for visitors who had to remain confined to their hotels. All nonessential employees were ordered to work from home. The government had also announced a two-week closure of schools, and a ban on all public gatherings, that remains in effect.

There’s also a ban on travel for individuals who have visited China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Singapore along with the suspension of flights from Spain, France and Germany. Parts of the island remain under quarantine and the government has recruited retired medical professionals. Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared Jamaica a disaster area because of the threat of the coronavirus infections.

Martinique: As of Aug. 15, the French overseas territory was reporting 336 COVID-19 cases and still 16 deaths.

As of July 20, face masks are mandatory in closed public places. Failure to wear a mask may result in a fine of 135 euros .Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Passengers over 11-years-old must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to their departure. Passengers must also present a sworn statement that he or she he does not show symptoms and is not aware of having been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 14 days preceding their flight.

Upon arrival, those with a negative test will need to self-isolate for seven days and get a new PCR test. Arriving passengers not tested for COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Martinique.

Confinement measures ended on May 11 in all French territories. On June 8 movement between the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and St. Martin was restored.

All international flights to and from Martinique were interrupted on March 23.

Mexico: Mexico continues to see an explosion in new infections and community transmission of COVID-19. As of Aug. 15, there were 511,369 confirmed cases and 55,908 deaths.

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 Health Advisory for Mexico on Aug. 6, advising U.S. citizens not to travel to Mexico due to COVID-19.

With the surge, some towns in northern Mexico are trying to stop tourists and travelers from bringing in coronavirus by blocking access. In the meantime, the country continues to reopen businesses that were closed because of the pandemic. Beaches in Baja California started to reopen on Monday, June 15, with limited hours and restaurants have been allowed to open with restrictions. Cancun partly reopened last week.

After finally acknowledging that COVID-19 transmission is widespread, the government called for people to remain home and deployed members of the armed forces to the six of the most affected states to protect medical facilities and workers as well as escort shipments of medical supplies.

On March 21, the United States and Mexico agreed to restrict non-essential travel along the U.S.-Mexico land border to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While international commercial flight options do exist in Mexico, flights to the United States have been cut by nearly 80 percent since January.

Montserrat: There are no active cases in the British territory, which registered 13 cases of COVID-19 and and one death as of Aug. 15. As of July 1, an island-wide daily 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew has been lifted. The maximum number of persons allowed to gather has increased to 50.

Borders remain closed to tourists but are opened to Montserratians and holders of permanent residence permits. Arriving passengers must self-quarantine for 14 days.

After Premier Joseph E. Farrell said the British territory cannot remain in lockdown mode indefinitely, the government soon announced measures to allow the incremental opening of some businesses and services. On May 23, restaurants, cook shops, barber shops, and religious establishments were allowed to reopen with social distancing and sanitizing measures. No in-house dinning allowed.

Previously, the government imposed a 24-hour curfew and new measures on March 28 until April 14, and extended them through April 30. The government also provided financial support to individuals and businesses in the tourism sector, as part of its stimulus package in response to COVID-19. It also relied on the help of Cuban doctors.

The government confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 17 after passengers onboard an Antigua and Montserrat-bound passengers turned up positive in Antigua. Prior to the news, officials had already restricted gatherings in excess of 50 people. They also closed schools and canceled St. Patrick’s Festival activities.

Nicaragua: The Central American country’s low reporting continues to worry its neighbors and regional health experts.

As of Aug. 15, Nicaragua had 3,413 confirmed cases registered and 128 deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Government data is likely dramatically under-representing the true presence of the virus.

Doctors have denounced the government’s active repression of information about the virus and report being forced to change diagnosis and death certificates. Doctors who have spoken out about the virus have been fired from public hospitals.

The Nicaraguan Citizens Observatory, run by local doctors and epidemiologists, has tracked 8,755 suspected cases and 2,487 deaths as of July 22.

One of the last Central American nations, along with El Salvador and Belize, to confirm COVID-19 cases, the country has refused to adopt strict social distancing measures. On March 14, the Daniel Ortega government held a “Love in the Time of COVID-19” parade, which included a rally in downtown Managua. Meanwhile schools and businesses remain open while cultural events continue to take place.

Panama: Infections and fatalities continue as Panama leads Central America in COVID-19 transmissions. As of Aug. 15, Panama had registered 79,402 confirmed cases and 1,734 deaths.

On July 17, the government extended the suspension of international commercial passenger and domestic charter flights, originally announced on March 26, for an additional 30 days beginning on July 22.

On July 20 in the provinces of Panama and Panama Oeste, private and public sector employees were required to return to work.

The phased reopening of the economy started in early June with the government allowing public construction, mining of non-metals, industry, and religious sites, parks, social areas, and sporting areas to operate at 25 percent capacity. The next day, the government made the wearing of masks mandatory while in public. Any individual not wearing a mask is subject to possible detention and fine.

On June 8, the provinces of Panama and Panama Oeste returned to movement restrictions based on gender and ID number. For all other provinces, a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Sunday curfew replaced quarantine. The government has extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flights until July 22.

On May 11, the government announced a gradual plan to reopen the economy beginning May 13. The second phase began on June 1. The government enacted a nationwide quarantine that went into effect on March 25. Fines for breaking quarantine are between $50,000 to $100,000. All international and domestic commercial passenger flights remain suspended. The U.S. Embassy is compiling a list of people seeking to leave Panama. After registering the first COVID-19 death in Central America, Panama announced the temporary closure of all schools and universities located in the regions of North and Central Panama, and San Miguelito.

Paraguay: Infections and deaths continue to increase. The country registered 9,022 confirmed cases and 108 deaths as of Aug. 15. The country’s borders remain closed to visitors until further notice. Cargo is permitted to cross the borders.

The country is continuing with the reopening of its economy but has warned that measures could be reversed. The minister of education has announced that in-person classes will be suspended until December.

On July 29, the Ministry of Health announced that Alto Parana would revert to total quarantine based on the increase in cases in the region.

On April 26 the country eased restrictions on mobility and instituted what it’s calling “a smart quarantine.” But President Abdo Benitez has warned that a lockdown will have to be reinstated if the population doesn’t comply by the new rules. On March 20, the government ordered everyone to remain at home except to purchase food, medicine and other emergencies. Researchers say that without those social-distancing measures, the country would have more than 800 cases now. Commercial flights have been suspended at all Paraguayan airports until further notice, with limited exceptions for repatriation flights. Non-residents of Paraguay are not permitted to transit the airport in Asuncion.

Peru: As of Aug. 15, there were 516,296 confirmed cases registered in the South American nation and 25,856 deaths.

As of July 15, domestic travel resumed throughout Peru except for Áncash, Arequipa, Huánuco, Ica, Junín, Madre de Dios, and San Martín. Travel is prohibited to and from these seven regions where quarantine is still in effect. Peru’s national state of emergency was supposed to run through July 31, but on July 1 quarantine measures began lifting for most of the country.

Despite shuttering its borders and calling out the military to enforce a curfew and social-distancing, Peru has seen an explosion of new cases and has the highest infection rate in Latin America after Brazil.





Strict quarantine measures have been lifted in 18 of 25 departments, but the state of emergency was extended until the end of August nationally. Businesses have reopened with restrictions on gatherings and social distancing. Those under the age of 14 and over the age of 65 remain in mandatory self-isolation.

There is a night-time curfew and an all-day Sunday curfew. Physical activity and recreation in public spaces has resumed. On Sunday, May 3, the government of Peru published a legislative decree that stipulates the gradual re-opening of the economy in four stages. In July Peru enters phase three, gradually opening businesses and resuming internal domestic travel between departments no longer under quarantine.

Previously Peru, like Panama and Colombia, had implemented measures restricting when people could go outside based on gender. The South American country went on total lockdown on March 17.

Puerto Rico: Coronavirus cases and deaths are increasing in the U.S. territory. The New York Times has reported it has one of the most rapidly growing case rates in the United States. San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital, has the highest amount of reported cases.

The Puerto Rican government is categorizing cases by the type of test administered to patients. People who test positive with a PCR laboratory examination, which looks for the genetic material of the virus, are considered confirmed cases. People who test positive to a serological exam, which tests for the presence of antibodies, are considered to be probable cases.

As of Aug. 3, the Puerto Rican Department of Health had reported 7,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,678 probable cases. There have been 230 deaths related to the disease.

In mid-June, Governor Wanda Vazquez announced that Puerto Rico would begin the third phase of its reopening plan. Beginning June 16, almost all of the closures put in place to prevent and manage the novel coronavirus pandemic were eliminated. The 24-hour, 7-days-a-week lockdown was struck down. Almost all sectors of the economy started to reopen. Most businesses were allowed to open every day of the week, as long as they followed health and safety guidelines.

However, after the spike of cases in July, Puerto Rico rolled back on some of its re-opening measures. Since July 16, Governor Vazquez has signed two new executive orders pertaining to preventing and managing the spread of COVID-19.

Gyms and fitness centers, bars, movie theaters, concert halls, casinos, night clubs, among others were shut down. Beaches, which had been made fully open for public use, are only for solo exercise or sporting activities. All businesses, except for pharmacies, hardware stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations must close on Sundays.

Vazquez also imposed a dry law, prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 7 p.m., and the operational capacity of restaurants was lowered back to 50 percent from 75 percent.

Vazquez’s most recent executive order also touches upon the upcoming primary elections for the local parties.

The curfew, in place since March and scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been extended until August 15. Masks and social distancing are still be required in public spaces.

Puerto Rico originally had one of the strictest and earliest lockdowns in the entire United States. Under an executive order, an emergency lockdown and curfew were put in place on March 15, three days before any US state emitted a similar order. All non-essential businesses, beaches, and parks were shuttered. Residents of the island were required to stay at home except for limited reasons, including going to the bank and pharmacy, getting food, and gasoline. Hundreds were arrested for violating the governor’s curfew, facing fines as high as $5,000 and jail time of six months.

On July 15, the island was to be formally opened for external tourism. However, just a few days later, Puerto Rico postponed its plans and issued a travel advisory, encouraging only “essential travel. ” Travel to the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, known for their picturesque beaches, is limited only to residents and workers.

Additionally, passengers will have to submit proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test administered within 3 days of the flight. If passengers do not submit proof of the test, then they will need to participate in the rapid screening for coronavirus and fever checks at the airport. If passengers do not bring proof of a PCR test and do not undergo rapid screening at the airport, then they must quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay if the trip is shorter than 2 weeks. No ports on the island are currently receiving cruise ships.

St. Barthelemy: St. Barth reopened to foreign visitors on June 22. Travelers are required to present a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test taken within three days of their arrival in the island. If a visitor does not have a test, they will be required to get tested within 72 hours — was previously 24 hours — of arrival and remain in quarantine while awaiting results, the ministry of tourism said. If someone intends to stay more than seven days, he or she will be required to get tested again on day seven.

The French overseas territory has had 13 people who tested positive for the virus as of Aug. 15 with nine recovered and no deaths. Confinement measures ended on May 11.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Federation’s borders currently remain closed to international visitors and commercial flights. As of Aug. 15, there were no active cases after the territory registered 17 cases.

The government has mandated wearing face masks in public places. There is a nightly curfew from 2 a.m. until 4:59 a.m. until Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris was re-elected following the country’s June 5 general elections.

After inviting the Organization of American States on May 19 to observe the vote, Harris, who dissolved Parliament on May 13, rescinded the offer on May 27, citing the COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The Caribbean Community did observe. The opposition, led by former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas, challenged the state of emergency as unconstitutional.

On April 9, a 24-hour curfew went in effect until Thursday, April 16 and was extended a day before deadline for six months. On April 25 a new round of regulations were introduced until May 9 to control COVID-19. This included limited and 24-hour curfews.

Previously the government announced a 24-hour curfew, from March 31 to April 3. It was then extended to April 7 before this latest extension. Taiwan’s embassy announced on Twitter’s that 40,000 face masks, made in Taiwan, have been sent to the federation.

On March 25, the country became one of three nations in a 24-hour period to finally confirm the coronavirus had reached its shores. The government closed the country’s borders to all commercial flights as of 12:01 a.m. March 26. Medical emergency flights, and international cargo via ships are still allowed.

The government previously had no travel restrictions but all incoming air passengers were required to list the countries they had visited in the last six weeks. It also asked anyone who had traveled to the following countries in the last 14 days to not visit: China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain. Persons who arrived in St. Kitts & Nevis from these destinations were subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.

St. Lucia: As of Aug. 15, there were 25 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The government reopened its airport on June 4 but flights had been delayed. The government recently announced new protocols for travelers effective July 9. Travelers will be required to obtain a negative PCR COVID-19 test within seven days of travel unless they are arriving from countries in the “Travel Bubble” designated by the government of Saint Lucia.

Visitors must have confirmed reservations at a COVID-19 certified accommodation provider for the duration of their stay, and remain there except for pre-arranged water excursions.

Visitors traveling from destinations that have zero or a low instance of COVID-19 cases will be exempt from the seven day pre-testing requirement. They also will not have to quarantine for 14 days, which is still required for returning residents.

The “Travel Bubble” applies to most of the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean Community, along with Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saint Barthelemy, St. Martin/St. Maarten. Visitors can stay only at hotels that are COVID-19 certified.

On June 15, a curfew was imposed from midnight to 5 a.m. daily. Private vehicles are allowed to carry only two persons during the curfew.

St. Lucia, which closed its borders on March 23, currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The country had 19 confirmed cases, no deaths and all have recovered. A 10-hour curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. went into effect on April 27. It was extended until May 31 along with other emergency measures.

The health ministry said its last confirmed case was reported on April 10. Computers and office supply stores reopened as of April 21. Some of the national protocols included: stay at home orders, a ban on mass crowds and large social gatherings, physical distancing and hand washing. The country began a 24-hour curfew on April 1 until April 7. All residents were required to remain confined in their homes. Appealing to the rising interest in “armchair travel,” the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has launched a blog showcasing the island through its website and Facebook platform @travelSaintLucia.

On March 23, the government declared a state of emergency and announced a partial scale-down of all nonessential economic and social activities. All airports were closed to incoming commercial and private flights. Cargo flights and repatriation flights from Saint Lucia were still permitted. Only restaurants that do take out, delivery or drive-thru were allowed to operate.

The government also had closed schools, banned cruise ships, imposed travel restrictions for several countries and scaled back nonessential services. Persons who travel from the U.S. within the last 14 days who develop respiratory symptoms were isolated and tested for COVID-19. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who went into self-quarantine after experiencing a cough following a visit to Miami, reported he tested negative for COVID-19.

St. Martin: The government of St. Maarten reopened Princess Juliana International Airport, which is also shared by French St. Martin, for international flights on July 1 but delayed the arrival of U.S. tourists for two weeks due to surging COVID-19 cases in Florida. Flights from the U.S. are expected to resume on August 1.

Cases have increased since borders reopened. There were 109 confirmed cases and three deaths as of Aug. 15.

As of noon Friday, July 31, travel restrictions between French St. Martin and the Dutch territory of St. Maarten went into effect. Persons with medical or professional reasons will still be allowed to cross the borders. Authorized travelers will be allowed to pass with a plane ticket, negative PCR test within 72 hours and a sworn statement.

A 24-hour confinement that had extended in all French overseas territories, as well as France, ended on May 11. A new plan, which was extended to June 1, allowed movement in public space if social distancing was applied. Gatherings of more than 10 persons are still prohibited. Schools were scheduled to gradually reopen as of May 11 but not universities and higher education. Festivals and big events are not authorized before mid-July.

On June 8 travel was restored to the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy. Both the French and Dutch governments have issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences were prohibited until further notice. Both the French and Dutch governments agreed to a “friendly border control” to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19. As such, residents were only allowed to cross the border for work or health purposes. The French Maritime Zones are closed until further notice.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The country has 57 confirmed cases and no deaths as of Aug. 15. Among the recent infections were repatriated cruise ship workers and imported cases after commercial flights resumed travel.

The government used the period of July 1 through 31st to determine the incidence of COVID-19 in passengers arriving from different countries. US travelers, however, were excluded. During this phase, all visitors were required to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result done within five days of arrival. Those without a test, had one done on arrival.

Visitors with a test were quarantined for at least 24 hours to await their PCR test results. American Airlines resumed flights to the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on July 11.

Early on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that he would seek help from Cuba to combat the coronavirus. He also said his administration would employ at least 20 nurses locally in addition to three medical doctors from Havana, who specialize in handling infectious diseases, including COVID-19, according to local press reports. To limit spread of the virus through its nine inhabited islands and cays, the government ordered the suspension of certain formal ports of entry while the hours of operation at other ports will be expanded in some instances.

Sint Maarten: The Dutch territory announced that as of Aug. 1, it would open to travelers from the United States. Visitors are required to complete a health declaration online 72 hours before arrival via www.stmaartenentry.com. Visitors are required to travel with a copy of their health declaration. All passengers are required to complete a COVID-19 (PCR) test. T

The traveler must receive the test and the result within 72 hours before the travel date. Visitors who fail to provide a COVID-19 test will be tested and quarantined for 14 days at their own expense. Visitors are strongly advised to purchase all-risk travel insurance, ensuring that they are covered in the event they fall ill while on vacation.

As of Aug. 15, there were 263 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

The Princess Juliana International Airport reopened on July 1, but the arrival of U.S. visitors was delayed into the territory due to the surge in infections.

The Dutch territory lifted its curfew on June 15. Businesses have been allowed reopen. Sint Maarten has announced some limited relaxations of travel restrictions for travelers that can present a negative COVID-19 test Flights to the U.S. are tentatively scheduled to resume Aug. 1.

On April 14th, the Dutch government implemented a relaxation of the confinement restrictions in order to let the population have easier access to basic commodities. This included the reopening of banks, supermarkets, bakeries, gas stations and pharmacies. Social distancing and the wearing of a mask in public are compulsory. All stores were required to close at 6 pm until further notice. Schools remain closed until further notice.

On April 5th, government enforced a full shutdown for two weeks after partially restricting residents’ movement. Some supermarkets and two gas stations were allowed to operate only in an emergency. On March 30, a daily curfew took effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Both the Prefecture and the Collectivité issued a decree stating that all outdoor recreational activities such as going to the beach, hotels pools and shared pools in residences were prohibited until further notice. The Dutch territory registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 17.

Effective that day, all international flights and cruises originating from the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom to St. Maarten were canceled for 21 days, upgraded from two weeks. Travelers from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea , Macao, Singapore, Spain and Germany in the past 21 days were also banned from transiting or entering St. Maarten. The travel restriction also applies to other seafaring vessels, according to a travel advisory from the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao.

Suriname: The South American nation continues to see infections climb. As of Aug. 15, there were 2,838 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. The surging infections were registered following the country’s May 25 general elections.

The government has instituted a nationwide curfew between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. as a countermeasure to the spread of COVID-19. It remains in place until at least Aug. 23. People are advised to wear face masks in public. Public gatherings are limited to five people.

After thee weeks of vote counting, Suriname’s electoral authority on June 16, announced that Surinamese President Desiré “Dési” Bouterse, who dominated the country’s politics for four decades, lost his re-election bid along with his National Democratic Party. Former police commissioner and justice minister Chan Santokhi won a majority of votes and 20 seats in the 51-seat National Assembly. Santokhi represents the Progressive Reform Party.

A former military rules, Bouterse faced a murder conviction, corruption scandals, souring economy — and a global pandemic as he tried to hold onto power. Prior to the vote, Suriname had confirmed 10 infections and one death.

On April 11, Suriname and France announced joint efforts to prevent illegal crossings of the Marowijne river separating Suriname and French Guiana. A 51-member Cuban medical brigade is currently in the Dutch-speaking South American nation to help combat COVID-19. The country’s airports and land borders have remained closed after Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin announced the closure as of March 14.

Trinidad and Tobago: As of Aug. 15, there were 474 confirmed infections of COVID-19 and 10 deaths. The country continues to reopen its economy while seeing infections rise. The airport remains closed.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley won re-election on Aug. 10.

On May 11, the country began easing some restrictions. The Stay-at-Home measures for non-essential workers remain in place until May 23, however, with some exceptions. Food establishments, restaurants and vendors were allowed to operate daily until 8 p.m. Only takeout, curbside pickup, deliveries and drive-thru were allowed. Members of the public were allowed to engage in restricted outdoor exercise but no contact or team sporting events allowed.

The manufacturing sector and public sector construction reopened on May 24th representing the second phase of a six phase process of reopening the economy. During the start of phase three, which started June 7th, all public servants returned to work with flex-time and alternate day-work schedules.

The government announced a financial aid package to hoteliers to upgrade their properties in preparation for the reopening of hotels post COVID-19.

On Sunday, April 19, the government announced it was further limiting the operating hours for hardware, plumbing and electrical businesses.

On Sunday, April 5, the health ministry advised citizens that once they are out in public, cloth and homemade masks should be worn as part of their personal protection. The health ministry has said that 52 of the positive cases were passengers from the ill-fated Costa Favalosa cruise ship who tested positive after returning home from Guadeloupe. The country previously expanded COVID-19 testing and designated March 29 as a National Day of Prayer. It also announced: the closure of the National Archives’ public search room until further notice, restrictions on hospital visiting hours and visitors and closure of the country’s land and sea borders to non-nationals. The twin-island also has imposed a fine of $889 or six months in prison for those who breach quarantine.

Turks and Caicos Islands: The British territory, which reopened its airspace to foreign visitors on July 22, is seeing its highest number of infections since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Infections are no longer confinded just to Providenciales, but have spread out to North Caicos and Parrot Cay.

As of Aug. 15, there are 298 cases registered and two deaths. A nightly curfew has been reimposed on Providenciales until Aug. 31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. A curfew has also been reimposed on North Caicos. Inter-island travel also has been restricted.

Following a July 15 cabinet meeting, the territory announced that all returning residents must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of arrival. Those without a test will be liable to a fine of up to $3,000, quarantined for 14 days and have to get a negative COVID-19 test before being released.

It was noted that person traveling from the Dominican Republican can access a test for about $130 from a local laboratory. The requirement, however, poses difficulty for anyone returning from Haiti where there is a shortage of test kits, and testing is done only by the ministry of health in Port-au-Prince. With no private labs authorized to do testing, Haitians are subjected to backlogs and local protocol. Also test results are not printed out out.

Last month, the Turks and Caicos government imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Providenciales until July 20. It also banned non-essential inter-island travel by residents in Providenciales and continued to limit funeral, weddings and other gatherings to no more than ten people following a surge in cases.

The Grand Turk Cruise Center will remain closed until August 31 and is subject to guidance from relevant health authorities. The country’s opposition recently slammed the government over its handling of the pandemic after several returning residents, including mothers with newborns, were prevented from boarding a government chartered flight and became stranded in Fort Lauderdale.

International travelers arriving to the islands must be certified by TCI Assured, which will be available on the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board website. The certification sticker will be provided only after visitors have provided proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited facility at least five days prior to their arrival, proof of medical insurance and a completed health screening questionnaire. A 14-day quarantine period will not be required for visitors once they have tested negative for the virus.

New measures include health screenings, physical distancing, the recommended use of face coverings, and social gatherings limited to 25 people or less. A number of key government departments resumed operations as of May 11 as part of a phased reopening. Offices have been deep cleaned and protective glass has been installed. Schools remain closed.

All airports and seaports were closed to international passenger travel on March 24. Domestic, cargo, emergency, medevac and courier flights are exempted. The chain has seen a spike in Haitian migrants trying to enter the country illegally.

U.S. Virgin Islands: The number of confirmed cases have increased to 734 as of Aug. 15 following the decision to reopen hotels to foreign travelers on June 1 hoping to revive leisure travel. There have been nine deaths.

“We knew that the inevitable result would be travel-related incidents of the virus entering our territory,” Governor Albert Bryan Jr. said. “But we also know that we are much better prepared for these occurrences now in June than we were back in March when we effectively closed the economy.”

On July 7, the Virgin Islands Department of Health released the general guidelines for the safe reopening of schools throughout the territory this fall. The guidelines follow a three-phased reopening to include 100 percent face-to-face instruction, a combination of virtual and face-to-face, or 100 percent virtual instruction.

On Monday, April 20, all public beaches in the U.S. territory opened with the exception of St. Croix’s Cramer’s Park. Beach restaurants reopened for take-out only with alcohol sales restricted. Social distancing guidelines remain in effect, as well as prohibitions on gatherings of more than 10. or more. The “All Eyes on We for 2020” Carnival Virgin Islands on St. Thomas has been postponed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had agreed to build a 50-bed auxiliary hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

An economic task force has been created to guide the government on the path forward. Officials had announced previously that effective March 25, the U.S. Virgin Islands would be closed to all visitors for 30 days. Hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfasts and charter vessels were restricted from accepting new guests but those on island had been allowed to stay. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who declared a state of emergency on March 13, had not imposed a curfew but asked residents to shelter in place. He ordered all nonessential businesses, including bars, closed. No in-restaurant dining was allowed. The elderly were allowed to shop before business hours at certain stores. The territory had previously instituted travel restrictions similar to those announced by President Donald Trump, which includes China and Iran, and certain European countries.

Uruguay: Uruguay had 1,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths within its borders as of Aug. 15.. Unlike some of its neighbors, Uruguay never imposed a strict lockdown, however, it did close its land border to Brazil and Argentina and suspended most air traffic, along with barring foreign nationals. People are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Venezuela: The number of confirmed infections in Venezuela stands at 31,381 as of Aug. 15. The number of deaths has increased to 266.

The pandemic had a slow start in this South American country, given the comparatively lower number of flights that were coming in before the outbreak. Yet, numbers have begun to climb quickly in the last two weeks and the government is expressing concern about the fast pace of the outbreak in Zulia state, which now concentrates about a quarter in the total number of cases detected.

In addition, there are concerns that the official numbers might be under-representing the real number of cases, with the Pan American Health Organization expressing concerns about the government’s extensive use of rapid tests, rather than the PCR lab testing.

On March 17, Venezuela declared a national quarantine, requiring businesses to stay shut and people to stay home. Those who do venture out are required to wear surgical masks. But lack of compliance has been detected in many low income sectors of the country, where most people reside. The country has also canceled all flights to Europe and Colombia.

Venezuela has one of the weakest public health systems in the region, with hospitals lacking respirators, basic medical supplies and, in some cases even, electricity and water, feeding fears among experts that the coronavirus will have a disproportionate effect in the country.

Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald reporters Jacqueline Charles, Jimena Tavel, Nora Gámez Torres, Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Jacob Kincaid compiled this list using information from the Pan American Health Organization, U.S. embassy travel advisories and governments of the region. It is being updated as information becomes available.