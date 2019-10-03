Bahamas will resume deportation of undocumented Haitians who survived Hurricane Dorian

SHARE COPY LINK

A moratorium on deportations for Haitians in the Bahamas who survived Hurricane Dorian when it slammed the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama last month has run its course.

Speaking to members of Parliament for the first time since Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis issued a warning Wednesday to undocumented migrants in the island-nation.

“I serve notice to all those who are illegally that they can leave voluntarily or they will be forced to leave,” Minnis said.

The Bahamas has confirmed 60 deaths from Dorian, with another 400 people still missing. Minnis also said there are more than 1,600 people still living in shelters. This week, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced that it would be providing additional aid. as search and rescue efforts continue in Abaco, where debris removal began last week.

In the immediate aftermath of the devastating storm, Minnis had said his administration would put a hold on deportations and personally told Haitians during a visit to Abaco that they would be assisted. But now a month after the storm, the government is changing its tune.

Immigration Minister Elsworth Johansen told reporters earlier this week that shelters would not be used “circumvent the law.”

“If you’re in a shelter and you’re undocumented and you’re not here in the right way, you’re still subject to deportation and the enforcement of the immigration laws,” Johnson told the Nassau Guardian. “There’s an Immigration Act and the Immigration Act is in full effect and the director [of immigration] understands that he must enforce it.”

View of the destruction at Sand Banks neighborhood where mostly Haitians lives on the the S.C.Bootle Highway on Treasure Cay in Abaco, that was totally destroyed by Hurricane Dorian as devastated The Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 12, 2019. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

The deportation announcement comes after the Bahamas government issued a statement last month saying that residents of four shantytowns, amon them the Mudd and Sandybanks in Abaco, were forbidden from rebuilding. The government also said that it would acquire the land of the shantytowns and monitor them by drone and helicopter to ensure people do not return.

Haitian activists in Miami have condemned the decision.

“It is unconscionable for the Bahamas to deport undocumented immigrants after they’ve gone through such traumatic experiences,” said Marleine Bastien, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement. “It is inhumane to deport [people] to Haiti which is going through one of the worst political crisis in its history, with grave human-rights abuses, arbitrary killings and massacres.”

During the address, Minnis reported that the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency received has received $5.1 million in donations as of Monday. The amount does not includes funds that have been pledged, he said.

In addition, he said, the United Nations Development Program will contribute $1 million for Dorian recovery efforts. The Inter-American Development Bank has also provided a $100 million loan.

“We must maximize our ability to recover as quickly as possible in order to quickly get our communities and the economy back on track following catastrophic events,” Minnis said. “A key part of any readiness plan is to have access to resources as quickly accessible to speed up response and recovery efforts.”