Haiti protests have killed at least 17, with many injured in a toll that includes journalists

At least 17 people have been killed and 187 injured including journalists during recent violent protests in Haiti demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, a leading human rights group in the Caribbean nation said.

Accusing anti-riot police officers of engaging in repressive policing between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30, the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights/Réseau National de Défense des Droits Humains (RNDDH) Thursday called for an investigation into the misuse of tear gas and incidences of police brutality by the Haiti National Police.

“The police, an apolitical institution, must be able to behave professionally,” the human rights group said, also criticizing the use of masked police officers during the demonstrations.

While police are not responsible for all of the deaths and injuries, protesters have accused them of using repressive tactics to control crowds. They also have denounced the presence of armed government supporters in the protests that have also set police stations and vehicles ablaze.

Paseus Juvensky St. Fleur, who trained as a lawyer and is now an activist working for social justice, drops to his knees as protestors trying to set up a barricade across a major road argue with police trying to stop them, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A group of men was protesting at the intersection after commissioning a mural of opposition organizer Jose Mano Victorieux, known as "Badou," who they said was executed Saturday night by unknown assailants.

The human rights report said the individuals have turned out to be fake police officers, hired by the government to quell the anti-government demonstrations. Among the exhibits in the report: a photo showing armed men in uniform, escorting the new representative of the executive in the North Department, Pierrot Degaul Augustin, during his installation on Monday.

Of the 15 people killed by gunshots, six were in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city. They were preparing to take part in an anti-government march on Friday, the report said, when they were attacked by a pro-government army known as “Ajivit.” Three other individuals were also shot to death in the nearby town of Limbe three days later.

Also, of those who suffered injuries during the protests, 117 were shot and 70 were stabbed, hit with stones and bottles. Among the injured were three journalists. The incidents happened in Jacmel, Carrefour and Port-au-Prince. Other attacks on the press also included the car of Radio-Télé Métropole being pelted with rocks in the city of Delmas and the home belonging to the mother of Radio Kiskeya journalist Liliane Pierre-Paul. It was attacked with rocks by a crowd of protesters.

A protester cries out over an injured protester after police launched tear gas to disperse demonstrators who set fires and chanted calls for Haiti's president to resign, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

The human rights report was published on the same day that House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to meet with members of the Haitian community in Miami about the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti.

In Haiti, the U.S. ambassador as well as the representative of the United Nations and other foreign embassies have been meeting with business leaders, heads of political parties and activists in hopes of finding a solution out of the political crisis that is preventing humanitarian aid from getting to thousands of people because of barricaded roads and insecurity.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday they are continuing to follow the situation. The U.N. is scheduled to permanently close its 15-year-old peacekeeping mission in Haiti on Oct. 15..

“The U.N. continues to encourage all actors to refrain from violence, respect human rights, and allow the normal functioning of hospitals and emergency services, as well as the work of the humanitarian actors who are assisting the most vulnerable populations,” Dujarric said.

The National Network for the Defense of Human Rights said the recent insurgency by the population can be blamed on public policies implemented by Haiti’s current authorities “who, since their accession to power, flout the democratic gains of the Haitian people and systematically violate their rights.”

“They have never taken seriously, the various protest movements in the country since July 2018 by a population plagued by all ills,” the human rights group said.

The organization said it is not only concerned about the police’s attitude toward those protesting, but the various messages circulating social media networks inciting violence. The organization is appealing the population not to be caught up in the game of provocation and to demonstrate calmly within the limits of its rights .

Many companies, including retail houses and vehicles have been vandalized or burned in Delmas and Pétion-ville during the uprisings.

“In some places passersby and drivers of cars have been systematically searched and some have been forced to pay a right of way to protesting individuals,” the report said.

At least five police stations have been attacked between Sept. 27 and 30, the report said. The stations were in Cite Soleil, a slum in metropolitan Port-au-Prince; Saint-Marc, Les Cayes, Marigot and Thomonde, where demonstrators burned a police car and two other vehicles. Protesters have also disarmed police in some areas.

The human rights group said while it has taken note of Moïse’s appeal for dialogue in the early hours of Sept. 25 when many were still sleeping, little has been done to facilitate it.

Blaming the crisis on the president, the human rights group, known by its French acronym, RNDDH, said, “the President himself has fanned (once again) the anger of the Haitian people, thus inviting them to stay in the streets.”

“The RNDDH believes that it is time for the President of the Republic to carefully analyze the current situation of the country that is deteriorating every day, in order to take the necessary patriotic decision, to prevent systematic violations of human rights particularly, rights to life and physical integrity,” the report concluded.