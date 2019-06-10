Haiti at a standstill as street clashes continue over demands for president’s ouster

Haiti’s National Police are ready to take the lead, director says Haiti National Police Director Michel-Ange Gédéon says he has confidence in the training of officers to take over once U.N. forces leave the island nation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Haiti National Police Director Michel-Ange Gédéon says he has confidence in the training of officers to take over once U.N. forces leave the island nation.

Tensions continue to flare on the streets of Haiti’s capital as protesters on Monday again barricaded roads with burning tires, set a Port-au-Prince broadcast station’s vehicles ablaze, and chased down a presidential police backup unit they accused of firing on a crowd and killing a motorcycle driver

Three of the individuals who allegedly set fire to vehicles belonging to Radio Télé Ginen were arrested by Haiti National Police, who also opened an internal probe into the death of the motorcyclist after the head of the presidential guards, Dimitri Hérard, was accused of firing the fatal shot at the intersection of Delmas and airport roads. After the incident, a crowd of motorcycle drivers followed the presidential police backup unit allegedly involved in the incident to Hérard’s home in Delmas 31 and surrounded it.

A police source said Hérard, who runs the General Security Unit of the National Palace, was not taken into custody. But the inspection general office of the Haiti National Police has launched an investigation to determine his involvement.

Hérard is the third Haiti National Police officer in 24 hours to come under investigation over allegations of using excessive force following protests that erupted on Sunday over corruption and demands that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse step down from office over new corruption allegations. He was implicated in a government audit on the misuse of billions of dollars from Venezuela’s PetroCaribe oil program.

On Sunday, Police Chief Michel-Ange Gédéon ordered an investigation into alleged police brutality after a video circulated on WhatsApp of an officer stoning a man on the ground with a rock while another officer looked on. Petionville Police Commissioner Paul Ménard, who had initially told the Miami Herald that the footage was old and not near the president’s Pelerin 5 residence, said Monday that he looked into the incident and found the video was in fact real.

“The person isn’t dead,” said Ménard, who only recently arrived at his post. “But still, the behavior of the police isn’t acceptable.”

Gédéon has ordered that the two officers be fired and jailed pending prosecution.

Those calling for Moïse’s removal have vowed to keep the pressure on until he resigns. While pockets of the capital resembled a ghost town due to a two-day public transportation strike called by the opposition, the country’s nominated Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin said it wasn’t on a lock-down. Private cars were still circulating, he said Monday, during a morning interview on Magik 9 radio station in Port-au-Prince.

Frantz Bernard Craan, the coordinator of the Private Sector Economic Forum and president of the Chamber of Commerce of Haiti Industry, continued to call for calm while telling Magik 9 on Monday morning that the president “has lost the confidence of all the population.”

Banks and most schools in the capital city remained closed Monday. Meanwhile, lawmakers were unable to gather for the scheduled final National Assembly session because staffers were unable to report for work due to roadblocks, burning tires and stone throwing in the area.