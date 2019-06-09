As Venezuela aid scandal increases calls for Haiti president to go, some appeal for dialogue

The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, talks about his recent meeting with President Donald Trump The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, talks about his recent meeting with President Donald Trump Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, talks about his recent meeting with President Donald Trump

Haiti’s business leaders and the French embassy in Port-au-Prince are urgently appealing for dialogue as countrywide anti-corruption protests get underway Sunday, and demonstrators step-up calls for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to step down following his implication in the misuse of billions of dollars in Venezuelan aid money meant to help Haiti’s poor.

The reiterated appeal for Moïse, the parliament and members of the opposition to talk, comes after Haiti’s Roman Catholic bishops on Saturday, issued the strongest denouncement yet on the poverty-stricken nation’s endemic widespread corruption, which was detailed by government auditors in an audit of Venezuela’s PetroCaribe oil program. The audit, encompassing 600-plus pages, was done by the Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes, and given to the president of the Haitian Senate on May 31.

“Our country is shamefully trapped in corruption at the highest level of society,” the Episcopal Conference of Haiti said. “Unabated corruption has become an endemic evil, a messy swamp, a degradation, an organized robbery. It has become a real social plague that is clogging our institutions, makes politics ill, threatens democracy and social peace, and thus seriously undermines, both from an ethical and an economic point of view, the development of our country.”

Without naming any names, the bishops said those implicated in the recent court of auditors report and a previous one issued in January, should “repair the social injustice” by submitting themselves to “the justice of their country, if it is the price to pay to restore the moral authority of the state and its leaders.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The May 31 audit is the second installment of a three-part investigation into how the country managed billions of dollars in savings from the Venezuelan oil program between 2008-16. Among the most damning accusations, millions of dollars in aid money were mismanaged and embezzled during the administration of former president Michel Martelly, 2011-1016. This includes $5 million to paint the facade of an abandoned movie theater, the Rex Theater, in Port-au-Prince, and millions of dollars in road construction contracts that were given to Moïse ahead of the country’s 2015 and 2016 presidential votes.

Government auditors said before becoming president, Moïse collected at least $1 million was for a stretch of rural road in northern Haiti that was paid for twice after the public works ministry issued the same contract to two of his firms in late 2014. The firms shared the same tax identification number, government patent, technical staff and resume of projects in their portfolio, auditors said.

The only difference between the firms, auditors noted, was their heads. Agritans listed Moïse, a relatively unknown businessman and eventual handpicked successor of Martelly, at the time, as its head, while Betexs, the second firm, listed someone else. Both Agritrans’ lawyer and an adviser to the president denied the accusation, and insist that the companies are different.

Auditors have said that a third report is forthcoming. Last week, they issued an appeal for added police protection after what they described as an assassination attempt when an armed man in a Toyota shot at two verifiers who were headed to the airport to examine its files.

While the Episcopal Conference of Bishops stopped short of saying Moïse, who still has three years left on his five-year presidential term, should step down to defend the accusations against him —others have in the building tensions and reaction to the report. The anti-corruption citizens group Nou Pap Dòmi (We Won’t Sleep) addressed a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres saying that they do not recognize Moïse’s legitimacy as president. Similar letters were also shared with other foreign embassies in Port-au-Prince, the group said. Nou Pap Dòmi along with another group of activists known as Petrochallengers are among the backers of Sunday’s countrywide protests.

At least one person was confirmed dead by reporters from Radio Kiskeya. The growing calls for Moïse’s resignation coupled with warnings by some groups that Haiti is in for a repeat of February when protesters had it locked down for over a week, is creating consternation in foreign circles as diplomats worry about ensuing chaos and another transition just two years after the last one ended.

French Ambassador José Gomez in Port-au-Prince said the embassy regards the situation to be “serious,” and it warrants “a large national dialogue.” The European Union had issued a similar appeal days before the corruption report was issued, noting that Haiti faced major and urgent challenges, including worsening poverty, stalled investments, a domestic currency in a free fall and no functioning government two months after the prime minister was fired by the lower chamber of parliament.

“While witnessing the current political power struggle, our economy is rapidly dying, jobs are at stake as companies goes on survival mode, engendering an unprecedented economic crisis.,” said Daniel Jadotte, a Port-au-Prince businessman. “The youth is out of hope and their moral references challenged, as corruption and absence of the rule of law have become the new standard.

“Haiti need to be re-engineered,” he added. “The current constitution is showing its flaws and limits. The time has come to engage in a deep and sincere dialogue among us, to find the reset button and reformat the way we operate within all the layers of our failed society; yes the time have come and we are running out of time.”





On Sunday, as fiery roadblocks began going up around the capital and demonstrators began chanting “tie up the thief,” other business leaders appear to agree. The Economic Forum of the Private Sector made another appeal for dialogue.

It noted that five months after business leaders first asked the president, parliamentarians and opposition to urgently work toward “a sincere dialogue,” it has noticed “total failure, the worsening of the economic and social situation, the unacceptable insecurity, the lost of control of the geographical departments by the public powers and so many other problems known to all.”





“The country is nearing a cliff,” the pro-business Economic Forum said in its statement.

Business leaders said while they recognize the collective responsibility of all Haitians in Haiti’s failure and that Moïse and the parliament inherited a dysfunctional country, they have, through bad decisions, “contributed to dragging the country even further into crisis and proven that they are part of the problem and not part of the solution.”