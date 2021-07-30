Biden to announce more Cuba sanctions, details on internet, remittances and embassy plans

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

President Joe Biden will announce further sanctions on Cuban organizations and officials responsible for the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters and more details on U.S. efforts to provide internet to Cubans ahead of a meeting Friday afternoon with Cuban Americans at the White House.

The administration will use the Global Magnitsky act to impose sanctions on two Cuban officials and a Cuban organization for human rights violations, a senior administration official said Friday before a meeting to discuss to the U.S. response to the unprecedented uprising.. He did not provide further details.

The official said the administration was looking at authorizing a range of options to provide internet access but that it was “challenging” since satellite and balloon technology can be blocked by the Cuban government. The administration was also considering VPN technology that allows users to circumvent censorship efforts.

“There is no silver bullet,” he said. “If it was something that could have been done easily, it would have been done already.”

President Biden will also provide an update on remittances and embassy staffing plans, as well as ways to provide humanitarian support to the Cuban people. He mentioned US officials were looking at initiatives that have worked to allow the interim government of Venezuela to send money directly to the people in the country.

The official said the president was receiving daily updates about the situation in Cuba and that the administration wants to keep Cuba “on the front burner.”

Later Friday afternoon, President Biden will meet members of the Cuban American community, including Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas and co-founder of Roots of Hope; Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project; and Manny Diaz, former Miami mayor and chair of the Florida Democratic Party. The White House has also invited Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks.

Also invited is Madrid-based Yotuel Romero, lead singer of Cuban hip-hop group Orishas and principal author of Patria y Vida, a song that has become an anthem for the protesters.

The meeting will take place after pressure coming from Cuban Americans exiles to do more to support Cubans on the island. On July 11, thousands took to the streets to protest against the communist government throughout the country. According to Cubalex, a legal aid organization helping dissidents on the island, there are 547 people currently detained, and 164 have been released.

Last week, Biden put out a statement condemning the detentions and summary trials to punish the demonstrators and imposed sanctions on the head of the Cuban armed forces and the Black Berets, a special forces unit deployed to suppress the uprising. He also said he ordered his administration to work with civil society organizations and the private sector to find ways to circumvent the regime’s internet censorship efforts.

According to a national poll of voters conducted by Republican firm Echelon Insights, there’s little downside for the administration to show public support for the protesters in Cuba and providing internet to the people on the island, issues that generate bipartisan support.

Plans to seek ways to reestablish remittances and consular services on the island seem more controversial. The administration might suffer backslash from many Cuban Americans who perceive those efforts as granting concessions to the Cuban government.

Just a few days after the protests, President Biden said he did not support reestablishing official remittance channels “because of the fact it’s highly likely that the regime would confiscate those remittances or big chunks.” But in a later statement, he said the administration was “reviewing our remittance policy to determine how we can maximize support to the Cuban people.”

Western Union money transfer services to Cuba were suspended after the Trump administration sanctioned the Cuban military entity handling remittances, Fincimex. The US left the possibility of continuing the service through a non-military Cuban bank, but the Cuban government refused the change.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ,, a key administration ally on priority issues and the powerful foreign affairs committee chairman, made clear in a recent speech that he doesn’t favor resuming remittances, indicating the challenges ahead for the administration on this issue.

Security issues also complicate resuming services at the embassy in Miami, as what and who is behind the “Havana syndrome” mystery remains under investigation by several federal agencies.

Frustation with meetings

White House officials have been meeting with leaders in the Cuban American community in the past few weeks to seek ideas on how to support the Cuban people. But the meetings have frustrated Cuba watchers in Miami and Washington.

“If this is Cuba’s moment, then those people on the island deserve better than a fancy event with air conditioning,” said Jason Poblete, a Washington DC lawyer and president of Global Liberty Alliance, an organization providing legal aid to some of the protesters currently in jail. “This is all about Florida politics, and it is a shame.”

Poblete said the president could speed up policy actions through executive actions instead of creating “task forces” to study responses. “The president needs to mobilize allies in the region, and why is he not telling Putin and Xi, ‘hands-off Cuba?”

“All I have seen from American politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, is political posturing and not action,” he added.

The White House said working with international allies to put more pressure on the island’s government was another policy goal, and the efforts have already shown some results.

Countries like Canada and other European allies with economic interests in Cuba, such as Spain, France and the UK, did not sign up for a joint statement released on Monday by the US and 20 Latin American and European nations condemning the mass arrests and detentions of protesters in Cuba. But on Thursday, the European Union members put out their own forceful condemnation of the government repression. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken raised events in Cuba with the Spanish foreign minister on a Thursday call.

“I think there is a difference between these PR meetings that are a failure and are not serious and the policies that the State Department is beginning to implement,” said Miami Democratic Spanish radio host Roberto Rodriguez Tejera

He said he didn’t understand why Cuban Americans elected Florida officials, primarily Republican, have not been invited by the White House.

“It is a shame,” he said. “Most of the people invited are not representative of the Cuban people. There hasn’t been an opportunity to speak with a dissident on the island, Yoani Sanchez, Berta Soler, or anyone, really.”

“The problem is in Cuba,” he added, “not in Miami.”