Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Cuba

They’re fed up. These videos show protesters demanding change in Cuba

Dozens of videos posted on social media captured demonstrations across Cuba on Sunday as protesters demanded freedom and called for the end of the communist dictatorship in the island.

Here are some of the videos of demanding change in Cuba:

In Havana, protesters started gathering near the Malecón, the city’s boardwalk near the old town, later on Sunday afternoon:

Protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “Patria y Vida,” or “Homeland and Life,” in a reference to the revolutionary slogan “Patria o Muerte,” or “Homeland or Death.” It has become the battle cry during protests that have gained steam since last year when the San Isidro Movement, a collective of artists protesting against political repression on the island, began to publicly call for increased freedoms:

Activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara also posted a short video on Facebook on Sunday afternoon calling on Cubans to head to the Malecón to protest repression and to call for democracy in Cuba:

In Miami, Cuban Americans gathered at Versailles waving flags to call for the end of Cuba’s authoritarian regime. Several cars on Eighth Street honked to show their support:

Profile Image of Adriana Brasileiro
Adriana Brasileiro
Adriana Brasileiro covers environmental news at the Miami Herald. Previously she covered climate change, business, political and general news as a correspondent for the world’s top news organizations: Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones - The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, based in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Santiago.
  Comments  

Cuba on Twitter

Herald Books

Fidel Castro Life and Death of a Dictator
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service