They’re fed up. These videos show protesters demanding change in Cuba

Dozens of videos posted on social media captured demonstrations across Cuba on Sunday as protesters demanded freedom and called for the end of the communist dictatorship in the island.

Here are some of the videos of demanding change in Cuba:

In Havana, protesters started gathering near the Malecón, the city’s boardwalk near the old town, later on Sunday afternoon:

EXPLOTA LA HABANA AL GRITO DE LIBERTAD. Así esta el Malecón en estos momentos. HISTORIA. #SOSCuba, no paremos! Hace años no se veía algo así, emocionante. pic.twitter.com/OxSoHsR0D4 — Agustin Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 11, 2021

Protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “Patria y Vida,” or “Homeland and Life,” in a reference to the revolutionary slogan “Patria o Muerte,” or “Homeland or Death.” It has become the battle cry during protests that have gained steam since last year when the San Isidro Movement, a collective of artists protesting against political repression on the island, began to publicly call for increased freedoms:

Activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara also posted a short video on Facebook on Sunday afternoon calling on Cubans to head to the Malecón to protest repression and to call for democracy in Cuba:

In Miami, Cuban Americans gathered at Versailles waving flags to call for the end of Cuba’s authoritarian regime. Several cars on Eighth Street honked to show their support:

We stand with the people of #Cuba pic.twitter.com/pmn6tjsBIw — Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) July 11, 2021