‘We are not afraid!’ Cubans take to the streets to demand freedom, food, vaccines

Thousands of people took to the streets at several locations in Cuba on Sunday to call for the end of the decades-old dictatorship and to demand food and vaccines. This was an unprecedented display of civil unrest as the island struggles under the worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.

From San Antonio de Los Baños, a town about 40 kilometer south of Havana, to Palma Soriano, near the southern city of Santiago de Cuba, videos live-streamed on Facebook showed thousands of people walking and riding bikes and motorcycles along streets, gathering around squares and clapping while chanting “Freedom,” “Down with Communism,” and “Homeland and Life,” which has become a battle cry among activists as it turns the revolutionary slogan “Homeland or Death” on its head.

“We are not afraid!” chanted Samantha Regalado while she recorded hundreds of people walking along a narrow street in Palma Soriano.

In a separate video posted on Facebook, activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara called on Cubans to head to the Malecón, the famous boardwalk along old Havana, to gather in protest against the island’s authoritarian regime.

“I’m going to the street, I’m going to the Malecón, no matter the cost,” he said.

Otero Alcántara went on hunger strike earlier this year to draw international attention to increased repression of artists and activists, who have stepped up calls for more civil liberties. He was forcibly removed from his home and hospitalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.