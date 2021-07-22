Biden administration sanctions head of the Cuban military for crackdown on protesters

The Biden administration announced sanctions Wednesday on the general in charge of the Cuban military and a special-forces unit in response to a violent crackdown on anti-government protesters last week.

General Alvaro Lopez Miera, the head of Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR), was added to a black list of “specially designated nationals” whose assets are frozen and cannot enter the United States.

The administration used the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human-rights abuse and corruption worldwide, to also sanction the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces Unit known as Boinas Negras, Spanish for Black Berets.

The Department of Treasury said the MINFAR, which Lopez Miera leads, has played “an integral role in the repression of ongoing protests in Cuba” and its forces have arrested or “disappeared over 100 protesters in an attempt to suppress these protests.”

Treasury also said the Black Berets were deployed by the government to “suppress and attack demonstrators” that took part on “peaceful, pro-democratic protests in Cuba” that started on July 11 in several cities throughout the island.

Videos on social media have shown Black Berets beating the demonstrators.

“The Cuban people are protesting for the fundamental and universal rights they deserve from their government,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Treasury will continue to enforce its Cuba-related sanctions, including those imposed today, to support the people of Cuba in their quest for democracy and relief from the Cuban regime.”

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned the Ministry of Interior and its leader, Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, a few days before leaving office.

The new measures come after mounting pressure within the Cuban American community for the administration to take stronger measures in support of the protesters.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.