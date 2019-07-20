As embattled governor digs in amid scandal, Puerto Ricans prepare for more mass protests

Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Friday, July 19, 2019, to the sounds of Bomba and Plena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Friday, July 19, 2019, to the sounds of Bomba and Plena.

Like their compatriots in the 50 states, the distressed residents of this American dependency are confronting a series of troubling and inescapable questions about the fitness of the nation’s top leader.

Did the chief executive’s foul and offensive communications on social media cross a line of decency and disqualify him from high office? Will the multiple corruption investigations swirling around his associates and administration implicate the top guy? Should elected legislators launch impeachment proceedings now? If so, would a successor prove any more capable in leading a divided people through an unprecedented political crossroads?

Even as U.S. mainland residents grapple with the fallout of possible presidential transgression, Puerto Ricans are angrily up in arms over more immediate preoccupations than Donald Trump: the uncannily parallel questions of legitimacy hanging over Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, the embattled elected leader of this U.S. island territory of 3.5 million people.

For the past week, thousands of Puerto Ricans have taken to the streets of Old San Juan, site of the governor’s palatial 16th Century official residence of La Fortaleza, to demand Rosselló’s resignation over a series of scandals and missteps that have raised public indignation to previously unseen levels.

Two days after tens of thousands of impassioned, chanting protesters filled the colonial district’s narrow streets in what observers say may have been the largest demonstration in the island’s history, a lull of sorts has settled in as Rosselló, who has insisted he will not resign, appeared to dig in. Local media reported La Fortaleza was on virtual lockdown, with Rosselló making no public appearances and communicating only through social media or a spokesman.

That may prove to be just a pause in an effort to oust Rosselló that appears to cut across sharp and longstanding political, socio-economic and demographic divisions on the island. Hardcore protesters and ordinary citizens alike seem uniformly determined to carry on pressing for resignation for as long as Rosselló remains in office.

On Friday afternoon, the Puerto Rican rappers known as Residente and Bad Bunny, who led a mass demonstration on Wednesday, slammed Rosselló on Instagram for posting business-as-usual photos of meetings with members of his administration. The governor disabled his comments shortly after.

Calls for his resignation or removal spread throughout the island beyond San Juan, to the mainland U.S. and in diaspora communities around the world. Daily protests have been scheduled in front of La Fortaleza’s gates, where squads of rowdy, black-clad young protesters have twice sparked late-night confrontations with riot police who responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.

Protestant bishops and clergy have joined leading figures in Rosselló’s own, pro-statehood party, the New Progressive Party, or NPP, in the calls for his resignation. Those include one former governor and Rosselló’s running mate, Jenniffer González Colón, the island’s non-voting member of Congress. So have leaders of the opposition Popular Democratic Party, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, widely seen as a likely gubernatorial challenger. The NPP has called a party conference to discuss the crisis.

Some are also clamoring for impeachment by the Puerto Rican legislature, which has asked the local legal bar for advice. El Vocero newspaper reported Friday that a bar committee found the chats may provide legal grounds for the governor’s removal from office.

The protests erupted after a leak of nearly 900 pages of profane, homophobic and misogynistic comments on a chat app that revealed Rosselló and 11 of his allies insulting and mocking political opponents and supporters alike. The leak, which came a week after several Rosselló aides, including his handpicked and widely reviled former secretary of education, were indicted by a federal grand jury on contracting corruption charges, seemed to be about all most Puerto Ricans could bear.

“This was like a universal decision that we made, to fight back,” said Margarita Cariño, a 58-year-old resident from Ponce who joined one of the protests in San Juan this week. “We’re just waiting for him to resign. Even though his arrogance has kept him from making that decision, we will stay here. We’ve been here six days, seven days, every day until he steps down.”

To many Puerto Ricans, battered by a decade-long onslaught of economic and governmental woes, a ceaseless stream of public corruption charges, a catastrophic hurricane and a takeover of the commonwealth government’s finances by an unelected, federally appointed board, the stakes in the battle over Rosselló are high.

If the effort doesn’t lead to his ouster, some say, it may serve as confirmation of an increasingly widespread fear that ordinary Puerto Ricans have little to no control over their political and economic future.

“All the allegations — and especially the chat — revealed the suspicions of many of us that we hail from a country of two realities,” said Fernando Rivera, a Puerto Rican-born sociologist at the University of Central Florida. “One is a powerful political class that controls every sphere of power, that does anything they want without any fear of the repercussions.

“The other one is of a social class that feels stuck and hopeless, that is now invigorated by the fact that they have nothing to lose, politically and socially, except for dignity and respect. This situation has touched a collective nerve that I don’t think will be emancipated until [Rosselló] resigns.”

Cariño, the protester from Ponce, said her outrage was rooted in the embarrassment she felt as a Puerto Rican woman over the sexist and homophobic insults by Rosselló that news reports carried around the world.

“The governor’s words, those are not the words of Puerto Rican people. We’re simple and humble people and [the government] doesn’t represent us,” she said.

In messages exchanged in the chats, Rosselló calls the former speaker of the New York City council a “whore” and asks other members of the chat to call on his defenders to attack her on social media. He tells the federal board overseeing the island’s finances to “Go F--- Yourself.” Christian Sobrino, the governor’s now-former financial adviser and Puerto Rico’s representative on the fiscal oversight board, messaged the group saying, “I’m salivating to shoot her.” He was referring to San Juan Mayor Cruz. Rosselló responded: “You’d do me a great favor.”

The out-of-touch arrogance on display in the chat appears to have crystallized public opposition not just to the governor but to a systematic failure by the island’s government, said Jorge Duany, a Florida International University professor who previously taught at the University of Puerto Rico and has written extensively about the island.

“They do reinforce this idea that corruption is widespread and the Rosselló government is tolerating these sorts of plots,” Duany said. “Rosselló is the main figure. But it’s not just Rosselló. It’s the entire system that is being questioned.”

The chat and Rosselló’s seeming insensitivity seem to have especially struck a nerve with young Puerto Ricans, a broad cohort of millennials and Gen Z’s who have seen opportunity foreclosed by a fractured economy that has forced many to leave the island.

Though the crowds of protesters have cut across age groups, younger Puerto Ricans have been on the frontlines, encouraged by peers like the trap rapper Bad Bunny, who called for Wednesday’s massive demonstration and cut short a European tour to agitate for the governor’s ouster.

“We’re the ones who can’t find work sometimes, or the ones who supposedly don’t want to work, but the truth is that we’ve been kind of trampled, because there is a lack of employment,” said Francheska Collazo, a 27-year-old woman from the island town of Cayey. “We’ve all tried to prepare and educate ourselves, but what do you think happens when we graduate? That’s when the frustrations begin.”

She said she left the island for a few years and spent her time working with underserved communities around the United States. As thousands left the island in droves in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, she returned to Puerto Rico about one year ago to work in agriculture.

“I realized this island is a treasure, and we all know it. So we’ve risen, we’ve awakened and we’re here because we’re not going to abandon our island. We’re not going to leave it and we’re going to defend it like it’s the most precious thing we have,” Collazo said.

Mónica Aponte, 19, held a sign during a smaller protest on Thursday of several hundred people that read: “Esta es la generación del ‘Yo No Me Dejo’,” which roughly translates to “This is the generation of ‘I won’t be messed with.’”

The phrase hails from a lyric from the song “Sharpening the Knives” by Bad Bunny, Residente and singer iLe. The song dropped early Wednesday morning before tens of thousands gathered in a historic march.

“I identified with this because this is the generation that is awakening, that’s not turning its face on this. We are waking up and we’re seeing what the government has been doing to us,” said Aponte, an accounting student at the University of Puerto Rico. “I’m not a person who joins protests, I don’t like being involved in messes, but enough already. We’re not going to be stepped on.”

The one thing Rosselló appears to have accomplished, one expert on Puerto Rico said, is to unify island residents, long split over the island’s unsettled political status and its relationship with the United States, and high levels of economic inequality that were laid wide open by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Laggard response by Rosselló and the U.S. government have played a large role in Puerto Ricans’ broiling frustrations.

“He has created this general sense of repugnance,” FIU’s Duany said. “That I have not seen before. That is a dubious distinction, that he has been able to infuriate almost everybody.”

But that newfound unity could be fruitful if it leads to a broader reconciliation among Puerto Ricans who have been left out or are victims of past discrimination,” he said.

“I am kind of fascinated by how this particular incident of the chat sparked this movement very quickly. Not even the previous news of accusations of corruption created this kind of moral uprising,” Duany said. “It is a reaction against the foul language and the sexism and the comments against everyone from gays to fat people and women.

“It may well prove to be a different kind of opposition movement that attracts women, gay and lesbian people, and working-class people.”

But the fight to get rid of Rosselló has been complicated by confusion over the process of legal succession. Under Puerto Rico’s constitution, a governor who can’t serve out a term would be succeeded by the secretary of state. But the person occupying that post under Rosselló has resigned over his participation in the leaked chats. That means that Rosselló could name his own successor amid the crisis, or leave it up to the island’s fractious legislature to name one.

Some political observers fear that the vacuum created by a politically hamstrung or delegitimized island government could strengthen the hand of the controversial — and federally appointed — fiscal control board, which has imposed severe austerity measures that have led to extensive cuts in government jobs, a principal source of employment for Puerto Ricans.

Some worry it might also prompt Congress or President Trump, who has seized on the protests to reiterate claims that the island government doesn’t deserve hurricane recovery aid because it’s corrupt, to impose stricter political controls over the island. Several members of Congress have also called on Rosselló to step down, including Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Arizona Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

But Puerto Ricans remain focused on the immediate goal of getting the governor out. Calls went out Friday for a mass demonstration on Monday morning at a major expressway in San Juan.

“Eventually we are going to get tired, and that exhaustion will consume us, and that’s when we will have to decide if we stop or we go there [to Fortaleza] even if we have to inflate a mattress and sleep in San Juan,” Collazo said. “But we are going to have to do it, because we are now the ones who will decide what is going to happen here.”