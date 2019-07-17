Surrounded by tourists and closed stores, Puerto Ricans prepare for massive protest

Kids Dylan (left) and Roy Salgado, of Corrozal town, display signs Wednesday in front of a security perimeter set up by by local police in Old San Juan. The signs demand the resignation of Gov. Ricardo “Ricky” Rosello. pportal@miamiherald.com

In the quiet morning hours before thousands of Puerto Ricans are expected to stream into the narrow streets of Old San Juan, several activists began to line up in front of dozens of police officers barricading the Fortaleza mansion.

Around the early protesters, tourists strolled with shopping bags from Coach and shyly asked what was going on. Others took selfies in front of the officers or made their kids pose with signs calling for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign. One woman hosed down her door front and hid loose rocks she feared could be used as projectiles.

“I am against the governor and I am asking for his resignation,” said Jeanette Saldaña, a 52-year-old resident of Aguas Buenas, a town about 40 minutes south of San Juan. “The statements he made against our people who don’t deserve it, to our society, to women, to homosexuals, to obese people, to the people who are still living under blue tarps... I am making this demand and I am doing it respectfully.”

On this Wednesday morning, San Juan was experiencing the calm before a much-anticipated storm.

A recent wave of unrest that has prompted daily protests on the island for several days stems from the news of federal indictments against six former island government officials for alleged corruption, and a leaked profane private group chat that Rosselló held with cabinet members and aides. After the 889 pages of the Telegram group chat were published last Saturday, Puerto Ricans became enraged at the governor and his close allies were shown mocking political opponents, gay people, women and ordinary citizens.

The demonstrations on Wednesday are expected to bring in large crowds into the touristy streets near the Capitol building and the governor’s Fortaleza mansion. The calls for Rosselló to step down have been amplified by calls to action on social media from Puerto Rican celebrities, including trap music artist Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny; rapper René Pérez Joglar of Calle 13; singer Ricky Martin, and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Hurricane shutters and plywood lined the storefront windows of a mostly empty Old San Juan, as residents and authorities in Puerto Rico prepared for the massive protests against Rosselló.

Jeannette Saldana, in front of a security perimeter set up by police in Old San Juan, displays a sign demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo “Ricky” Rosello. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

The protests have spread across Puerto Rican communities in the U.S., including in Florida, New York, Washington D.C. and California. Puerto Ricans abroad posted on social media in support of Wednesday’s demonstrations from Spain, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

Henry Escalera, the commissioner of the Puerto Rico police department, told the media on Wednesday the police force is prepared to deal peacefully with the crowds and hoped the protests wouldn’t turn violent.

At least two Royal Caribbean cruises had been diverted from the island over security concerns from the ongoing protests, which the Tourism Department secretary Carla Campos Vidal said could have cost the island at least $532,000.