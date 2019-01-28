Venezuela consul in Miami abandons Maduro amid global push to turn diplomats

Venezuela’s consular officer in Miami — a diplomat with more than 18 years of experience — became the latest foreign service officer to throw her support behind interim President Juan Guaidó, as leader Nicolás Maduro sees himself increasingly isolated at home and abroad.
In a video message broadcast on EVTV Monday, Scarlett Salazar said she was making the decision because “it obeys my democratic principles and values” and she urged other diplomats to “embrace the constitution” and join Guaidó in trying to force new elections.
Salazar’s defection comes as opposition activists around the world are trying to drive a wedge between Maduro and his emissaries abroad. On Saturday, Venezuela’s military attaché in Washington , D.C., Coronel José Luis Silva, also turned his back on Maduro. And last week, Guaidó said that an unnamed consul officer in Houston also recognized him as president.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Read Next
Venezuelans living abroad begin to think about how they can help rebuild their country
While Salazar said the office on Miami’s Brickell Avenue would remain open, people who work at the complex told el Nuevo Herald that the office had been shut since Thursday and that officials “had even taken the flag with them.”
The news comes as Venezuela’s diplomats worldwide are being asked to choose sides in a high-stakes battle over the country. Both Maduro and Guaidó claim to be the legitimate presidents of the nation. While Guaidó has popular support and the backing of much of the international community, Maduro still appears to have the armed forces on his side, a critical ally.
On Monday, about a dozen opposition activists gathered outside the Venezuelan embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, carrying a Venezuelan flag and a four page document, the recently-approved “Amnesty Law,” which provides pardons to military and government officials if they help restore the constitution by recognizing Guaidó.
“With this law, diplomatic officials will have all of their rights respected,” said Francine Howard, with Venezuela’s Voluntad Popular party. “It’s time for them to put themselves on the right side of history.”
Colombia is home to more than 1 million Venezuelans, many of whom have fled the nation’s economic, political an social chaos. Getting a diplomat here to publicly denounce Maduro would be a political coup for the opposition.
Read Next
‘Come to the side of the constitution,’ Venezuela’s interim president urges military
Aware that diplomats would likely face reprisals back home if they were caught accepting the document, or inquiring about the law, the activists assured officials their identities would be protected. In the end, no one agreed to take the document at the embassy or at the consular office. But Howard said they would keep trying.
“We won’t give up until all the officials are aware of this law,” Howard said, “and come to the right side of the constitution.”
El Nuevo Herald reporter Sonia Osorio contributed to this article.
Comments