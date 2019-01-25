‘Venezuela has awoken,’ interim President Juan Guaidó tells supporters

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó held a public rally Friday and said he wouldn’t hide from Nicolás Maduro’s security forces as he tries to turn his popular support into political power in the divided nation.
Addressing thousands of onlookers, Guaidó, 35, reiterated calls for the military and government officials to abandon Maduro and “come to the side of the constitution.”
And while he said he’s willing to find a negotiated exit to the growing political crisis, he said the only points to discuss are: Maduro leaving his post, the installation of a transitional government and free and fair elections.
“We are not going to tire and we’re not going to give up,” he said. “Venezuela has awoken.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
While the military’s high command has said they would only recognize Maduro, 56, as the country’s president, Guaidó said he was sure there were members of the armed forces ready to rally to his cause.
“I am sure that in the heart of military families they have the same feelings we do, because we’re all Venezuelan,” he said.
He also asked his followers to help get out the word about a congressional bill that offers amnesty to military officials who help “restore the constitutional order.”
The first true test may come as Guaidó pushes plans to import food and medicine from neighboring countries – likely Colombia.
Speaking to the crowd, he acknowledged that he’ll need the armed forces support to bring in the aid and asked them to help feed the Venezuelan people.
He also said it was time for Cuba’s military advisers to abandon Maduro.
“Cuban brothers, you are welcome to stay in the country but you must leave the armed forces and positions of power,” he said. “This is about our sovereignty.”
He also asked Venezuelan and U.S. diplomats to ignore Maduro’s orders to break off all ties. Guaidó said he spoke to a Venezuelan diplomat in Houston and asked her to continue serving the community there. He says she responded: “Mr. President, I’m at your orders.”
The rally and press conference was the first public event that Guaidó has held since he declared himself president on Wednesday, under the argument that Maduro stayed in power through fraudulent elections.
Dozens of countries have since recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader, including the United States, but Maduro still hold the reins of the military and other institutions.
Guaidó, who was briefly detained almost two weeks ago, acknowledged that he might end up behind bars again, but asked his followers to continue pushing “peacefully but with force” for new elections.
Since protests began on Jan. 21, more than 22 people have been killed and 369 have been arrested, said the non profit Foro Penal.
Guaidó said the martyrs of this peaceful revolution would not be forgotten.
“They can cut down flowers,” he said, “but they can never stop the spring.”
Comments