Death toll in Colombia car bomb attack spikes to 21, making this the deadliest in years

The death toll from Thursday’s car bomb attack on a Colombian police academy has risen to 21 overnight, authorities said, making it the deadliest such attack in more than a decade.
The minister of defense and chief of police are expected to provide more details Friday about what group or groups might have been behind the attack that also left dozens injured.
On Thursday, at about 9:30 a.m., a Nissan Patrol carrying more than 150 pounds of pentolite explosives rammed through a check point at the General Santander police academy in the nation’s capital and detonated. The explosion is also thought to have killed the driver, who authorities identified as José Aldemar Rojas Rodriguez..
President Iván Duque has declared three days of national mourning.
No group has yet to take responsibility for the attack. The FARC political party — formed in the wake of the 2016 peace accord with what was Colombia’s largest guerrilla group — condemned the attack. Social media sites runs by the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has been stepping up attacks and criminal activities in recent months, did not immediately address the car bombing.
But the group is known to be active in Arauca, the southern border state where authorities said the alleged driver had previously registered a vehicle.
Ecuadorean President Lenín Moreno confirmed that one of the dead was an Ecuadorean cadet studying at the academy. The U.S. Embassy in Colombia offered its condolences and said the U.S. government was prepared to help in the investigation.
In the 1990s and 2000s, Colombia saw a series of deadly bombings carried out by the FARC and Pablo Escobar’s Medellin drug cartel. In 2003, the bombing of El Nogal country club attributed to Escobar’s men killed at least three dozen people.
The last major bombings in the capital took place in 2017. In February, an explosive device near the city’s bull ring killed two people, and in June a blast at the upscale Andino shopping center killed three. That attack was attributed to the People’s Revolutionary Movement (MRP), which is thought to have ties to the ELN.
The attack comes as the government is mulling whether to continue peace talks with the ELN. While the peace deal with the FARC won then-President Juan Manuel Santos a Nobel Prize and is credited with helping bring down the country’s homicide rate, some have questioned the wisdom of negotiating with terrorist organizations.
Associated Press content was used in this report.
