Car bomb in Colombian capital leaves at least 8 dead

A car bomb in Colombia’s capital has left at least eight dead and 10 injured, according to preliminary reports. The explosion took place at a police academy, Escuela de Cadetes General Santander, on Thursday, in southern Bogota.
President Iván Duque canceled a trip to the country’s coast to oversee the investigation. “All Colombia rejects terrorism and we’re united in confronting it,” he said in a tweet.
If the death toll is confirmed, it would make it one of the deadliest bombings Colombia has seen in decades.
