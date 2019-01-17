Colombia

Car bomb in Colombian capital leaves at least 8 dead

By Jim Wyss

January 17, 2019 11:51 AM

Bogota, Colombia

A car bomb in Colombia’s capital has left at least eight dead and 10 injured, according to preliminary reports. The explosion took place at a police academy, Escuela de Cadetes General Santander, on Thursday, in southern Bogota.

President Iván Duque canceled a trip to the country’s coast to oversee the investigation. “All Colombia rejects terrorism and we’re united in confronting it,” he said in a tweet.

If the death toll is confirmed, it would make it one of the deadliest bombings Colombia has seen in decades.

Developing

