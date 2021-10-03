Offshore shells still enabling crime, corruption — and the rich and powerful

Read Next

Millions of leaked documents and the biggest journalism partnership in history have uncovered financial secrets of 35 current and former world leaders, more than 330 politicians and public officials in more than 91 countries and territories, and a global lineup of fugitives, con artists and murderers.

The secret documents expose offshore dealings of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Brazil’s economic minister, the King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine and Ecuador and the prime minister of the Czech Republic. The files also detail financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial minister of propaganda” and more than 130 billionaires from the United States, Russia, India, Mexico and other nations.