Offshore shells still enabling crime, corruption — and the rich and powerful

Pandora Papers

Millions of leaked documents and the biggest journalism partnership in history uncover the financial secrets of world leaders as well as Miami’s rich, powerful and celebrated.

From Tony Blair to Shakira to a mobster called the Fat One: How the rich disguise assets

From Tony Blair to Shakira to a mobster called the Fat One: How the rich disguise assets
How Julio Iglesias used shell companies to build, cloak his real estate empire

How Julio Iglesias used shell companies to build, cloak his real estate empire

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 12:30 PM.

