Singer Halsey puts hillside California estate on market for $2.8 million. Look inside
Pop singer Ashley Frangipane, also known as Halsey, recently announced that she and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, are expecting a baby, which may be why the “Ghost” artist has listed her Sherman Oaks, California, home for $2.795 million.
In January, shortly before the singer announced her pregnancy via Instagram, it was reported that Halsey purchased the compound of former One Direction artist Liam Payne in Calabasas, California, for $10.2 million.
The 2,425-square-foot Sherman Oaks estate has four bedrooms (all of which feature floor to ceiling glass) and two-and-a-half baths, along with an open-floor living room, pool, and a detached recording studio, which is an 11-foot by 13-foot “freestanding shed nipped away at a cattywompus angle along the side of the house,” real estate website Dirt wrote.
“Private double gated celebrity compound by master architect Richard Dorman AIA,” the listing said. “This Mid-Century Post and Beam offers complete privacy and sophistication, has been thoughtfully restored and updated while preserving its architectural integrity.”
The house appears to be void of the artist’s personal touch, a decor she liked to showcase in her Instagram feed, and ready for the next owners, Realtor.com observed.
Halsey shot to fame after posting cover songs on YouTube, which got her noticed by the Astralwerks record label. She released her debut album “Badlands” in 2015, AceShowBiz reported.
