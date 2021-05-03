Massive Missouri mansion listed for $80 million. Sale will fund college scholarships

A ginormous lakeside mansion spread across almost 25,000 square feet has hit the market in Branson, Missouri, for a hefty $80 million.

Its owner, the late philanthropist Robert Plaster, left the mansion “for college funds for students,” real estate agent Ken Coleman said, according to KFOR.

“From its helicopter pad to its 8 private peninsulas, you are in Midwest heaven at Evergreen Estate,” the listing said. “Enjoy watching the eagles fly into the most beautiful sunsets from anywhere on the property. Open miles of one of the deepest and cleanest lakes in the USA.”

The property sits on 350-plus acres on Table Rock Lake in the popular tourist town.

Standout features in the stunning estate include a garage that can house up to 20 cars, full bar and an indoor shooting range that can also double as a panic room, KNWA reported. The home has been dubbed the Evergreen Crystal Palace.

“We’ve had a lot of Hollywood’s reached out to do films inside of it,” Coleman said, according to KFOR. “But that’s really not the desire.”

Earlier this spring, a 30-minute video of the property owned by the Robert W. Plaster Foundation posted to YouTube garnered more than 1 million views.

Plaster, who died in 2008, founded Evergreen Investments, an LLC which invests in different enterprises. According to The Robert W. Plaster Foundation, Plaster was a co-founder and supporter of Students in Free Enterprise.

“After achieving financial success he felt very strongly that he wanted to help open educational opportunities for young people, particularly in southwest Missouri and the surrounding region, to give them a better educational start than he was able to have,” the foundation’s website said. “To that end, in 1983 he established the Robert W. Plaster Foundation which is dedicated to helping students by funding projects for colleges and universities.”