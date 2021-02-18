Disney-themed house with whimsical cartoon rooms for sale in California. Look inside

A house with Disney-themed rooms (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Mickey and Minnie,” “Peter Pan” and “Winnie the Pooh”) in Anaheim, California, is on the market for $799,000. Screen grab from Realtor.com

While it may just be a fraction of the typical Disneyland experience you can enjoy in the same city, it can prove to be just as fun, with the added bonus that it can be your permanent residence for $799,000.

Disney legs Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the Realtor.com listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Anaheim, California, was featured on Discovery Channel’s “Monster House.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

In 2012, the couple who recast their Disneyland obsession into real estate magic told The Orange County Register that after buying a 1950s tract home in the area, a “reality TV show using Disney Imagineers transformed the home into a miniature theme park with a mock roller coaster, candy factory, giant cartoon legs and hands, a jungle room and ‘rabbit holes’ in the walls.”

Dining area with “Rabbit Hole” wall Screen grab from Realtor.com

Inside the house (yes, it is just minutes away from Disneyland), there’s a Mickey and Friends activity room, a Mad Hatter-themed dining room complete with a candy dispensing wall, and a Mickey-themed kitchen. The bedrooms revolve around themes such as Peter Pan in his Neverland world, Winnie the Pooh, and, of course, a princess room.

Peter Pan room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The backyard features a gated-off pool and covered eating area for entertaining guests before they head off to the most magical place on earth.