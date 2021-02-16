Bizarre underground house in Las Vegas on market for $6M after huge drop. Take a look

The exterior of the Nevada house looks like every other, typical house. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Have you ever peered at a photo of the way an iceberg looks on top of water as compared to the mammoth-like size of the same iceberg underwater? This Las Vegas bunker is the house equivalent to that picture – with good reason.

“Outside” bunker area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The bizarre house, once on the market for a whopping $18 million, wasn’t exactly built to stand during an atom bomb attack, it’s nevertheless unique in that it was built way underground. It’s now for sale at $5.9 million, according to the online listing. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

“If you were to look at this private Las Vegas home from the street, you probably wouldn’t think much of it. It’s fairly mundane, just a two-story house that looks like it was built sometime in the 1980’s,” the house’s official website describes. “However, 26 feet below the house is an amazing treasure. “

“Entrance” from the faux outside to the inside Screen grab from Realtor.com

Below ground, the house has a very “I-might-be-stuck-inside-a-1960s-television-sitcom” feel across its 15,000 square feet. The bunker has a swimming pool, trees, grass, dance floor, sauna, two hot tubs, a four-hole putting green and painted murals that give an artificial appearance of nature. The lights on the ceiling can even be adjusted to resemble stars twinkling in the night sky.

Picky about your views? The house offers a cornucopia of “views,” including a forest...

lake...

Pool area Screen grab from Realtor.com

city...

City view Screen grab from Realtor.com

mountain...

Pool area Screen grab from Realtor.com

and even a countryside view.

Kitchen “view” Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This unique piece of Vegas history was built in the 1970’s by Jerry Henderson, a businessman and philanthropist who was a director of Avon Products,” the website said. “He died in 1983. The décor of this home reflects the era in which it was built. In 1964, Henderson pioneered underground living and sponsored the Underground Home exhibit at the New York World’s Fair.”

Bar area Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Realtor.com, the house was listed at $18 million a few years ago, which was deemed quite aggressive due to the fact that it sold for $1.15 million in 2015. The listing agent at the time said that the price reflected the additions to the underground house, which included cellphone reception, cable and internet. All eight air-conditioning units were also replaced and a 1,000-gallon water tank was added.