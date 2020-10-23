Deer crashes into barbershop, attacks its own reflection for hours, PA video shows

A screen shot of the security footage that shows a deer crashing into a Pennsylvania barbershop on Oct. 21. Storyful

A deer clumsily crashed into the glass windows of a Pennsylvania barbershop and mindlessly charged into mirrors for about four hours Wednesday, security footage shows.

The animal at first struggled to gain a grip on the polished wood floors as it tripped over itself, attempting to recover from the head banger it had just experienced. The buck tried to leave through the front door but soon realized there was no way out — at least that way (the hole it made sat a couple feet to the left).

Instead, the animal discovered its reflection in the barbershop mirrors and repeatedly tried to attack it. The wildling’s attempts only made more of a mess and caused more confusion.

One of the mirror charges caused the deer to body slam on one of the hair styling tables, bouncing off and onto the floor while tumbling over some metal tools that clanked on the wood along with the deer itself.

Footage shows Jennifer Brady, owner of JB Barber Shop, walking up to the storefront four hours after the fiasco began, with the animal still wandering about inside, according to ABC6.

“At least it wasn’t someone trying to rob me,” Brady told the outlet. “There was no ill will involved. It was just nature at its finest.”

Even when Brady arrived, the deer kept at it — crashing into chairs, charging at mirrors and sliding across the floor.

Eventually, it rediscovered the hole it made while mistakenly entering the store and hopped back out, but not without some added damage.