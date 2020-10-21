Massive crocodile struggles with angler after it chomps lure, Australia video shows

An Australian fisherman got his workout for the day when a massive crocodile chomped on his lure and refused to let go.

A video shows the beast surface from the blue, cloudy waters of the Victoria River at Timber Creek in Australia’s Northern Territory a handful of times. The angler tries to retrieve his lure from the crocodile using the edge of the boat as leverage, to no avail.

“Here we were just trolling along with a classic 200 and this fella decides he wants to have a crack at it. Managed to get the lure back!” the fisherman, Trent de With, wrote on a Facebook post, which was shared by Rod & Rifle TackleWorld, a camping store based in Katherine, Northern Territory, according to Storyful.

When the crocodile finally releases the lime green lure, the cameraman is ecstatic.

“Yes! Destroyed man. That’s the best,” he says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.