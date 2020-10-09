Taco Bell ‘lost its mind.’ Petition to save beloved menu item has 82,000 signatures

A petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza from being discontinued on Nov. 5 has gathered more than 80,000 signatures on a petition posted to Change.org. AP

Die-hard fans of Taco Bell’s soon-to-be extinct menu item, the Mexican Pizza, are not taking the departure of one of fast food’s beloved dishes lightly. They have gathered almost 83,000 signatures as of Friday, Oct. 9, in a petition on Change.org to keep the item around beyond its departure date of Nov. 5.

“This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community,” the petition reads. “Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Please band together, show support, and save the Mexican Pizza.”

The article linked in the petition caption says the Mexican Pizza is coveted in the South Asian community because it can easily be made vegetarian by substituting beans for meat.

“The perfect Taco Bell menu item is the Mexican Pizza, sub the meat for beans, add potatoes, Fritos, and nacho cheese sauce. Douse in Fire sauce to taste,” the Takeout article says.

In recent months, Taco Bell has announced that some favorite menu items are getting removed in a “2020 menu revamp,” McClatchy News reported. Other items getting the ax include the grilled steak soft taco, nachos supreme, fiesta potatoes, quesarito, and spicy potato soft taco.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When the announcement that some menu favorites were being removed was made in July, fans took to social media to protest the changes — especially when it came to the cheesy fiesta potatoes, McClatchy News reported.

“@tacobell Please do not remove potatoes from your menu,” one Twitter user wrote. “Don’t make this year any worse. #SaveThePotatoes”

Signers of the petition expressed their frustrations with the Taco Bell change regarding the Mexican Pizza, and begged the franchise not to simplify its menu.

“On my hardest days, there is no better fix than a Mexican Pizza and ice cold Baja Blast. Please don’t do this to us, Taco Bell,” said one signer.

“I’m signing because Taco Bell gone and lost its mind trying to make 2020 worse,” wrote another.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER