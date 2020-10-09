Miami Herald Logo
Sports world hops aboard the Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ challenge — with hilarious results

Pro athletes and fans have been hopping aboard the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” challenge.
Screengrabs courtesy of Twitter and Instagram (@wingoz, @picksixpod)

If you haven’t heard of Nathan Apodaca — known as @420doggface208 on TikTok — by now, you’re probably hiding comfortably under a rock. A brief recap: Apodaca ignited the social media world with a viral video of himself leisurely riding a longboard along a highway while drinking Ocean Spray Cran Raspberry and lip-syncing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

The video started the #DreamsChallenge where social media users, and even Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, mimicked the carefree Apodaca. It even led to Ocean Spray presenting Apodaca with a new truck, McClatchy News reported.

And now the sports world has caught on. But not always with the best results.

Just vibin’

And then a New York Jets fan, possibly echoing the winless team, attempted to hop on the bandwagon ... with a predictable result.

