Sports world hops aboard the Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ challenge — with hilarious results

Pro athletes and fans have been hopping aboard the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” challenge. Screengrabs courtesy of Twitter and Instagram (@wingoz, @picksixpod)

If you haven’t heard of Nathan Apodaca — known as @420doggface208 on TikTok — by now, you’re probably hiding comfortably under a rock. A brief recap: Apodaca ignited the social media world with a viral video of himself leisurely riding a longboard along a highway while drinking Ocean Spray Cran Raspberry and lip-syncing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that pic.twitter.com/NfdLsgLkxu — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020

The video started the #DreamsChallenge where social media users, and even Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, mimicked the carefree Apodaca. It even led to Ocean Spray presenting Apodaca with a new truck, McClatchy News reported.

And now the sports world has caught on. But not always with the best results.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An entire mood.



Harry Higgs and the #DreamsChallenge will make you feel things. pic.twitter.com/QE1GlCQlmD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 7, 2020

Birdies and Dreams just hit different #dreamschallenge pic.twitter.com/Ifaf9blueQ — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 7, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

And then a New York Jets fan, possibly echoing the winless team, attempted to hop on the bandwagon ... with a predictable result.

A Jets fan tries to hop on the trend pic.twitter.com/aFAcTpBcBH — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 8, 2020