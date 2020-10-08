You can own part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. What you get for $60 million

You can purchase a piece of American history as some of the estate once owned by the United State’s first president is up for sale.

All you need is $60 million.

“Once in multiple generations does a waterfront estate like River View become available for purchase,” the listing from Sotheby’s International Realty says. “Sited on 16.5 acres of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate, a visit to River View reminds us of why Washington boldly proclaimed, ‘I had rather be on my farm than emperor of the world.’”

The property once called home by President George Washington is located on E. Boulevard Dr. in Alexandria, Virginia, on the Potomac River. It includes a 16,000-square-foot, seven bedroom house — “fully reconstituted, rebuilt and modernized” in 2018 — with seven full bathrooms and six partial.

The house also includes a home gym that has an indoor resistance pool, spa, steam room and sauna. Other amenities include a movie theater and game room that comes with a full bar and pool table, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The property has 400 feet of waterfront with a dock, along with a 2,600-square-foot guest house, and carriage house with a studio apartment and space for four cars.

“This was originally part of Washington’s River Farm, and was deeded to his personal secretary, Tobias Lear, who was married to Martha Washington’s niece,” said Heather Corey, the listing broker for the property, according to Forbes. “It stayed in the family until the 1850s and is still the largest privately held piece of the original estate.”

The property is the priciest listing ever to go on the market in Alexandria, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Washington was president from 1789 to 1797. He died in 1799 of a throat infection, less than three years after retiring.