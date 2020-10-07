This waterfront Miami Beach spot was just named one of the best hotels in America

Faena Hotel Miami Beach was named one of the best hotels in the country by Condé Nast Traveler. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

The Condé Nast Traveler readers have spoken: A luxury Miami Beach hotel is one of the best hotels in the United States.

As part of its 2020 Readers Choice Awards, Condé Nast named the glamorous Faena Hotel Miami Beach to its Best Hotels in the United States list.

Condé Nast had a lot to say about Faena, which was no. 2 overall on the list.

“There’s a bit of an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ vibe to the Faena, and it carries through into the rooms — particularly with the smaller accents and pieces of furniture you’ll find yourself ’discovering’ as your stay progresses. Los Fuegos, Argentine super-chef Francis Mallmann’s open-fire asado, delivers on the food and drink front; and outside, the hotel makes the most of its 100,000 square feet of private white-sand beach.

“Also, if you find yourself asking, “Did I just see a golden woolly mammoth skeleton in a glass cage?” the answer is yes — you can thank artist Damien Hirst for that one.”

In the Best Hotels in the World category, Faena, which is also a Forbes Five-Star resort, came in at no. 12, beating hotels in scenery-stealing locales like Lake Como, Italy and Mykonos, Greece.

Here’s the full Best Hotels in the U.S. list:

Olema House Point Reyes, California

XV Beacon, Boston

InterContinental The Willard, Washington D.C.

Freehand Los Angeles

Virgin Hotels Chicago

Rosewood Washington D.C.

21c Museum Hotel, Cincinnatti

The Art, a Hotel, Denver

Hu Hotel, Memphis

Condé Nast Traveler readers also chose the top hotels in Miami (brace yourself — many of them are actually in Miami Beach). Faena was no. 1, naturally, with Freehand Miami coming in at no. 2.

Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards named the Freehand Miami one of the best hotels in Miami.

Here are the top 10 hotels in Miami:

Freehand Miami

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

W South Beach

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

The Setai Miami Beach

COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach

Generator Miami

SLS Lux Brickell

Other notable hotels include the Fontainebleau, Soho Beach House and Mondrian South Beach, which is about to reopen after a $20 million renovation. Generator Miami is also planning an expansion.