Raccoon gets its face stuck in metal can. Kansas City police officer comes to the rescue

To some, they’re raccoons. To others, they’re trash pandas.

But to a police officer in Kansas City, Kansas, a raccoon is just another citizen in need.

Police officers encountered a raccoon at 43rd and Mission Road in Kansas City, but something wasn’t right, they said in a post on Instagram.

The critter’s face was stuck inside of a metal can.

So Officer Stanturf leaped to action. He freed the raccoon from the jaws of the can and sent him merrily on his way, but not before snapping a quick photo of his new friend.

Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
