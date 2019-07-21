Toddler drives battery-powered tractor to county fair to ride Tilt-a-Whirl, MN cops say

Farm Equipment on Roads The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds you to be alert for tractors and farm equipment during harvest season and give them plenty of room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds you to be alert for tractors and farm equipment during harvest season and give them plenty of room.

When a 2-year-old boy decided he wanted to go to the Chisago County Fair in Minnesota, he wasn’t going to let anything get in his way, especially lack of transportation.

The toddler was reported missing from his Rush City home Thursday evening, but it wasn’t long before police found him safe and sound just over a block away at the county fair, KARE reported.

Police say he drove his battery-powered John Deere tractor down the sidewalk and through a back entrance to the grounds, WTHR reported. His target? The Tilt-a-Whirl, according to the TV station.

The boy’s father, Kenneth Allen, said his son has had the tractor for three months and initially “wouldn’t touch it,” KMSP reported.

“I was just scared, what was going through my mind was that someone had actually took him,” his mother, Lynn, said, according to the TV station.

When Kenneth arrived on the scene, he did the next best thing to putting a boot on the tractor — he pulled out its battery, police said in a Facebook post.

The boy’s dad “impounded” his tractor for a week, KMSP reported.