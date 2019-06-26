5 officers shot, killed over deadly 10 days in Missouri, Illinois, Texas, California

Watch procession to funeral home for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan A procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects.

A sheriff’s deputy killed Tuesday in Avon, Illinois, was the fifth police officer killed by gunfire in the past 10 days, according to a nationwide database of law enforcement fatalities.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Troy Chisum, 39, and three other deputies were responding to a reported battery in the rural central Illinois town when a gunman opened fire, Illinois State Police said Wednesday. Chisum was shot and died a short time later.

A standoff continued for several hours, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Avon resident Nathan Woodring, police said. He had not yet been formally charged Wednesday morning.

With Chisum’s death, five police officers have been killed by gunfire since June 17, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Police officers in Missouri, Texas, California and Wisconsin were also killed by shooters during the deadly 10-day period, according to the database.

Racine, Wisconsin, patrol officer John David Hetland was off duty when he tried to stop a robbery at a local bar on June 17, police said, according to The Journal Times. Police were still looking for the shooter as of Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed June 19 while helping a woman involved in a domestic dispute remove her belongings from a home, according to The Sacramento Bee. Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, who’s charged with murder and attempted murder of another officer, is accused of shooting O’Sullivan with a high-powered rifle 30 minutes after she arrived at the home, the newspaper reported.

Mission, Texas, police Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta died after a woman waved him down to report that her 33-year-old son shot at her with a handgun, ABC News reported. Espericueta chased the man, later identified as Juan Carlos Chapa Jr., and both men died after an exchange of gunfire, KRGV reported.

Espericueta’s funeral was Tuesday.

North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf, 40 was killed Sunday by a suspect trying to cash a bad check at food market in Wellston, Missouri, just northwest of St. Louis, police said. Bonnette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, was charged with murder in Langsdorf’s death, police said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 26 police officers have been killed by gunfire so far in 2019. The database reports that 52 officers died in shootings in 2018.