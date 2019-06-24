Dying police officer is live-streamed by Mo. woman who says she’s getting death threats

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman who live-streamed a dying police officer as he lay on the ground in Wellston, Missouri, has apologized and says she’s getting death threats.

The officer was shot at a market on Sunday after responding to a call about a bad check, KSDK reported.





Kashina Harper, an employee of the market, live-streamed the officer’s final moments to Facebook, Law Enforcement Today reported. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch linked the video in its coverage.

Officer Michael Langsdorf of the North County Police Cooperative got into a struggle with Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks after confronting him about trying to cash a bad check, KMOV reported.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin says the two men ended up on the ground, at which point Meeks pulled a gun, repeatedly hit Langsdorf on the head then shot him in the back of the head.

Harper streamed for two minutes after the shooting while two women comforted Langsdorf until police arrived, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Now she says she’s getting death threats.

“I don’t know why I went to Facebook, I don’t know,” Harper said, according to the newspaper. “I regret it. I didn’t know the officer was going to die.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch removed the link and issued an apology, calling the link “bad news judgment.”





An important note to our readers: pic.twitter.com/cLwEuqe4FB — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 24, 2019

Meeks, 26, confessed to the killing Monday morning and has been charged with first-degree murder, KMOV reported.

Police say Langsdorf, 40, had only been on the job since April, but had 17 years of previous law enforcement experience. He is survived by his fiance and two children.