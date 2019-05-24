Man says he saw Bigfoot along rural Georgia road: ‘I wasn’t getting out of the truck’

Bigfoot The Sasquatch Museum is dedicated to answering question: Is Bigfoot real? Expedition: Bigfoot The Sasquatch Museum, located near in north Georgia near North Carolina and Tennessee, is dedicated to the existence of the creature. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Expedition: Bigfoot The Sasquatch Museum, located near in north Georgia near North Carolina and Tennessee, is dedicated to the existence of the creature.

A 51-year-old man says he saw a 7-to 8-foot creature standing along a mountain highway in Georgia Monday, leading to talk of a legendary Bigfoot being on the loose in Rich Mountain Wilderness area.

Details were posted this week on the “Expedition: Bigfoot” Facebook page, operated by “Bigfoot Researcher” and Bigfoot museum operator David Bakara.

The incident reportedly happened about 8:30 p.m., along State Highway 515 in Cherry Log, which is between the towns of Ellijay and Blue Ridge, Bakara told the Charlotte Observer.

“It was still light out and (the) driver braked when he saw what he described as a very dark, 7 to 8-foot tall, hairy, two legged creature with a pointed head,” Bakara says in the post.

“He pulled over, skidding on the gravel, and waited on the back side of the small patch of woods thinking it would emerge on the other side. It never did,” says the post.

Edward Lee, the man who gave the testimonial to Bakara, says he fears being ridiculed over the incident. But he told the Charlotte Observer he does believe he saw a Bigfoot on his way home Monday night.

A Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, is an ape-like creature that cryptozoologists believe roams the nation’s backwoods.

“My own wife didn’t believe me, I guess,” he told the Observer, noting they’d been married 23 years. “It wasn’t no bear. It was walking straight up, like a human, with long arms swinging back and forth like a monkey. I saw it on the side of the road, it took five steps and was gone in the woods.”

Prior to that, he says he wasn’t what you’d call a believer in the fabled creature. He wonders if development in the area is flushing them out.

“I mean, I’m 51 and I’ve never seen one before,” he said, adding that he was definitely afraid. “I wasn’t getting out of the truck and I wasn’t going to go into the woods looking for it.”

Bakara’s Facebook post has gotten 3,300 shares and 2,100 comments, some from people who say they’ve seen the same creature and a few from people who swear a bear was seen in the area at the same time.

“All these sightings and no one can manage to get a picture?” said Jenny Nunn in response to the post. “To(o) many cars with video cams, trail cams everywhere, cell phones and still no picture..I really want to believe, someone please get a pic.”

Bakara says there have been several Bigfoot sightings reported in that part of northeast Georgia, which he says is mountainous and heavily forested.

The terrain is similar to the McDowell County area in North Carolina, where a Bigfoot sighting was reported in 2017 by John Bruner of the Marion-based group Bigfoot 911. McDowell County is about 100 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Bruner told the Charlotte Observer that northeast Georgia is well known among researchers for being a hub of Bigfoot activity and he has no doubt one could have been spotted along a highway.

Definitive evidence of the existence of Bigfoot has never been found. However, a representative of India’s Army tweeted in April that soldiers had found footprints of a real Abominable Snowman, which is considered a relative of the Bigfoot.

National Geographic reports there is a wealth of circumstantial proof for the existence of Bigfoot, including “eyewitness accounts, blurry photographs, mysterious footprints.” Scientists insist the sightings are often misidentifications of other animals.