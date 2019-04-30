Proof of mythical Yeti allegedly found by Indian Army, creating international debate

Is this a footprint of the Abominable Snowman? The Indian Army thinks so.

Evidence of an honest-to-goodness Yeti, also known as the Abominable Snowman, has been found in Nepal, according to a Twitter post credited to a representative of India’s Army.





“For the first time, an #IndianArmy mountaineering expedition team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti,’ measuring 32x15 inches, close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019,” the tweet says.

The base camp for climbers is in Nepal, just east of Mount Everest.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

Scientists have so far not weighed in on whether the photos are of footprints or the impressions of something else in the snow.

The tweet, posted Monday on the verified account of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information for the Indian Army, has more than 8,000 retweets and 17,000 reactions.

Reuters, CNN and the BBC are all reporting the news, with ABC writing: “Indian army tweets photo of ‘Yeti’ footprints from deep in the Himalayas.”

Media outlets in India appear to be skeptical, however, with editor Praveen Swami of the nation’s Network 18 Media Group calling the tweet “deeply, deeply embarrassing.” And news columnist Sadanand Dhume humorously said he is “looking forward to the Indian Navy’s official handle tweeting about having found the Loch Ness Monster.”

The Yeti or Abominable Snowman is the Tibetan version of America’s Bigfoot. It is described as a “mythical monster resembling a large, hairy, apelike being (that is) supposed to inhabit the Himalayas at about the level of the snow line,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

“Certain mysterious markings in the snow have traditionally been attributed to it.

Those not caused by lumps of snow or stones falling from higher regions and bouncing across the lower slopes have probably been produced by bears,” the encyclopedia says.

The Indian Army has yet to suggest its Twitter account was hacked, and it appears to be sticking by the post.

