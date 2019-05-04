Chicken strips sold at Publix, Walmart, other stores recalled. They may have metal in them

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

March’s not-food-in-your-food recall of Tyson chicken strips after two customers complained of metal has bloated by four complaints, nine brands selling 22 varieties of chicken strips and over 11 million pounds.

The total tonnage now covered in the recall: 11,829,517 pounds of chicken strips. Among the store brands now included are Walmart, Publix, SE Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Bi-Lo, Harvey’s), Food Lion, Aldi and Giant Eagle. The full list can be found here.

The chicken strips were produced from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have use by dates from Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. Establishment No. P-7221 is on the back. If you have these chicken strips, clip the UPC and date cods, toss them out and call Tyson at 1-866-886-8456.

According to the USDA recall notice that posted late Friday night, the agency’s Food Safety Inspection Service has heard of “six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.”





Anyone with questions about this can call Tyson Foods at the above number.