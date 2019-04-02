National
‘Avengers: Endgame’ pre-sales shatter record, overwhelming Fandango and AMC
Check out official movie trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in theaters April 26
Marvel movie fans swamped online ticket-sellers’ websites Tuesday to snap up seats for “Avengers: Endgame” later this month, shattering records in the process.
But the pre-sale wasn’t without its snafus: Both AMC and Fandango reported website issues that rankled fans, CNN reports, with Fandango making online customers wait in a virtual queue while AMC’s platform apparently crashed altogether.
AMC acknowledged it was having challenges in a post on Twitter.
“We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we’ve gotten Thanos’ snap,” AMC wrote. “We’re working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites!”
Hours later, the movie theater company said it had gotten things back to normal.
Fandago managing editor Erik Davis said it only took six hours for the new Avengers flick to topple “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as Fandango’s top-selling movie in first-day pre-sales.
Overwhelming demand for tickets left Davis musing that, while he would “hesitate to call #AvengersEndgame the most anticipated movie of all time,” he has “never seen anything like this before.”
Atom Tickets also reported record sales, saying the new Marvel movie had the best first day of sales in the mobile ticket company’s history, Deadline reports.
Many fans went on social media to express their frustration at the difficulty of buying tickets — but most were good-humored about it.
No luck buying tickets? Scalpers are already reselling tickets on eBay, but they’re not cheap, INSIDER reports. Sellers have asked between $100 and $500 for just one ticket to the movie, while other auctions have opened with bids as low as $45, according to the publication.
“Endgame” comes just a year after “Avengers: Infinity War” — a film that broke several records of its own, generating $640 million on its opening weekend, CNN reports.
Comments