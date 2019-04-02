‘Avengers: Endgame’ pre-sales shatter record, overwhelming Fandango and AMC

Check out official movie trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in theaters April 26 Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame," which opens in theaters April 26. Jeremy Renner of Modesto stars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame," which opens in theaters April 26. Jeremy Renner of Modesto stars.

Marvel movie fans swamped online ticket-sellers’ websites Tuesday to snap up seats for “Avengers: Endgame” later this month, shattering records in the process.

But the pre-sale wasn’t without its snafus: Both AMC and Fandango reported website issues that rankled fans, CNN reports, with Fandango making online customers wait in a virtual queue while AMC’s platform apparently crashed altogether.

AMC acknowledged it was having challenges in a post on Twitter.

“We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we’ve gotten Thanos’ snap,” AMC wrote. “We’re working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites!”

Hours later, the movie theater company said it had gotten things back to normal.

Fandago managing editor Erik Davis said it only took six hours for the new Avengers flick to topple “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as Fandango’s top-selling movie in first-day pre-sales.

THIS JUST IN: Not only did #AvengersEndgame become the biggest pre-sale title ever in the first 24 hours, but it accomplished this feat in only six hours. A groundbreaking and historic accomplishment. https://t.co/k2Dahcl0pB — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2019

Overwhelming demand for tickets left Davis musing that, while he would “hesitate to call #AvengersEndgame the most anticipated movie of all time,” he has “never seen anything like this before.”

I hesitate to call #AvengersEndgame the most anticipated movie of all time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary. I have been doing this for a good while - you all know this - and I have never seen anything like this before pic.twitter.com/3wpObXnZ8f — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2019

Atom Tickets also reported record sales, saying the new Marvel movie had the best first day of sales in the mobile ticket company’s history, Deadline reports.

Many fans went on social media to express their frustration at the difficulty of buying tickets — but most were good-humored about it.

successfully booking tickets for endgame was more challenging than the avengers actually defeating thanos — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 2, 2019

No luck buying tickets? Scalpers are already reselling tickets on eBay, but they’re not cheap, INSIDER reports. Sellers have asked between $100 and $500 for just one ticket to the movie, while other auctions have opened with bids as low as $45, according to the publication.

“Endgame” comes just a year after “Avengers: Infinity War” — a film that broke several records of its own, generating $640 million on its opening weekend, CNN reports.