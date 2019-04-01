Bride in bikini and groom in overalls roll in mud to end Florida wedding, video shows

These Florida newlyweds had a messy marriage within moments of saying their vows.

But even before the groom rolled with his bride in the mud, the ceremony was far from traditional: Ahrielle and Jeremy Biddle said “I do” on the bed of a pickup truck — with a makeshift, flower-decorated canopy above them — on March 23 in Punta Gorda, Florida, according to Storyful, which obtained footage of the vows and celebration.

The tattooed bride wore a white veil and matching bikini in lieu of a wedding dress, while the shirtless groom wore denim overalls, videos and photos that friends shared from the big day show. As the overall-clad officiant prepared to marry the couple, motors could be heard revving in the background.

The ceremony was held at the Redneck Mud Park, according to Storyful. And the mud was put to good use. After tying the knot, the groom carried his new wife over to a wet, muddy field and kissed her as he set her down in the muck, video shows. Guests whooped in the background.

Once the bride was sufficiently muddy, the groom plopped into the mud as well, kissing his bride again. Their guests, armed with cameras, recorded it all.

Photos of the nuptials have been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook since guests shared them last week.

The couple have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for their honeymoon, according to Storyful.

“She really wants to go jeeping in the Colorado rockies,” the fundraiser says. “Please help me make her dream come true. We have so many years to come and millions of memories to make.”